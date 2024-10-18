Open in App
    Residents flee Ukraine's Kupiansk as Russia presses down on northeast hub

    By Volodymyr PavlovVitalii Hnidyi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDW1o_0wC0O5RE00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrZrj_0wC0O5RE00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knI26_0wC0O5RE00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33etYQ_0wC0O5RE00

    By Volodymyr Pavlov and Vitalii Hnidyi

    KUPIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Yuliia Baibak could not bear another Russian air strike on her neighbourhood before complying with the order to evacuate her parents from the besieged Ukrainian city of Kupiansk.

    A plea for mass evacuation was also issued on Friday for the city of Pokrovsk further north, a key target of Russian forces advancing westward through the Donetsk region.

    Baibak, who was with her parents, was among the thousands slated for evacuation from Kupiansk and several surrounding settlements as Russian troops bore down on the strategic hub in Kharkiv region.

    "I came (to my parents) all white, crying and scared, and said, 'Either we leave or they'll kill us all here,'" she said on Thursday while helping her wheelchair-bound mother to a car.

    Kyiv's troops reclaimed Kupiansk six months after its capture by Russia in its February 2022 invasion, but it has come under increasing attack as Moscow steps up an offensive along the sprawling eastern front.

    In the Donetsk region further south, Kremlin troops are advancing village-by-village to threaten other key transit hubs that supply much of Ukraine's eastern forces.

    The head of Pokrovsk's military administration, Serhiy Dobrak, urged residents to evacuate as there was no way to provide essential services, the RBK Ukraine media outlet reported.

    "It is already clear that there will be no heating in the city," Dobrak was quoted as saying. "I appeal to city residents -- if you see dragon's teeth (anti-tank traps) being installed nearby, do not delay, pack up and leave. It will be dangerous."

    In Kupiansk, residents interviewed by Reuters reported sleepless nights under regular Russian fire across the area, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

    In some parts, Moscow's troops are as close as 4 kilometres from the city limits, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Ukrainian television this week.

    He said he ordered the evacuation because constant Russian shelling had rendered repairs to local electricity, heat and water too difficult.

    Speaking to reporters in Kharkiv on Thursday, Syniehubov said the priority was to evacuate the entire civilian population from the left bank of the Oskil River, or around 4,000 people.

    The Defence Ministry's GUR Intelligence directorate issued a statement on Friday saying Ukrainian forces had cleared Russian troops from a village south of Kupiansk in a week-long operation. It said the village of Kruhlyakivka, was essential to the city's defence.

    (Reporting by Vitalii Hnidyi and Volodymyr Pavlov; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Ron Popeski and Diane Craft)

    James
    1d ago
    Kupiansk will fall, povrkosv will fall, so will Kharkiv, and kramatov. eventually the big prize Kyiv where the Nazi regime is headquartered we hope will also be liberated.. it is only a question of time, not if, that the whole of Ukraine will be liberated from the Nazis and their wicked globalist masters.
    Leo
    1d ago
    Being a military man in Ukraine is a one-way ticket.This was stated by Azov veteran Anatoly, call sign "Buffalo". "There are ways to get out of the army: the first is on crutches, the second is death, and the third does not exist," said a former soldier who lost his leg in the war.
