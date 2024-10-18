Open in App
    Britain to publish online safety demands for platforms in December

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiIAH_0wBveEvX00

    LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday it would detail what action it expected social media companies to take over illegal content on their platforms in December, saying it expected swift action or they would face consequences.

    Ofcom, which is responsible for implementing the government's Online Safety Bill, said the platforms would have three months to complete their own illegal harms risk assessments after the publication of its demands.

    "The time for talk is over," Ofcom's Chief Executive Melanie Dawes said on Thursday. "From December, tech firms will be legally required to start taking action, meaning 2025 will be a pivotal year in creating a safer life online."

    She said the regulator had already seen positive changes, but expectations were going to be high.

    "We'll be coming down hard on those who fall short," she said.

    Ofcom said better protections had already been introduced by Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, and Snapchat which have brought in changes to help prevent children being contacted by strangers.

    Britain's new online safety regime, which became law last year, requires social media companies to tackle the causes of harm, particularly for children, by making their services safer.

    If companies do not comply with the new law, they could face significant fines and, in the most serious cases, their services could be blocked in Britain.

    (Reporting by Muvija M and Paul Sandle; Editing by Michael Holden)

