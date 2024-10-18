Open in App
    Obamas set to hit campaign trail with Kamala Harris for first time

    By Jarrett Renshaw,

    2 days ago
    By Jarrett Renshaw

    (Reuters) - Democrat Kamala Harris will campaign for the first time with Barack and Michelle Obama in separate events next week, hoping to inject some political star power in the final dash to election day in November, a senior campaign official said.

    The former president and his wife remain immensely popular with the Democratic base and are expected to be effective closers in the final stretch of a campaign relying on turnout from loyal Democrats in states where victory margins are thin.

    Polls show the presidential race between Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump remains extremely close.

    Michelle Obama is set to campaign for the first time this election cycle, appearing with Harris on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Michigan. The former first lady's pull-no-punches speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago earlier this year accused Trump of fear mongering his way to power.

    Barack Obama is set to campaign with Harris next Thursday in Georgia. He has been crisscrossing the battleground states, with a solo event recently in Pittsburgh, and more to come in the coming days in Tucson, Las Vegas, Detroit and Madison.

    Barack Obama drew some criticism after his first campaign appearance where he admonished some Black men for not "feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

    Critics said his tone threatened to scapegoat some of the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters, alienating voters who may have grown disillusioned but are still persuadable.

    Harris was an early supporter of Barack Obama's 2008 presidential bid, and he has helped her behind the scenes as the party's 2024 standard-bearer.

    The former president is viewed by some as having helped usher President Joe Biden out of the race after Democrats' worries about the 81-year-old leader's age and abilities skyrocketed after his June debate against Trump.

    (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tom Hogue)

    Tahoe Blue
    1h ago
    Evil liars 🖕
    Short Circuit
    1h ago
    American people know you did nothing for America, and now you want Harris to do the same thing you did. America doesn't need any more democrats they do nothing for America. They only make them selves rich off the American people.
