    EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza situation

    By John Irish,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE4EQ_0wALE1fQ00

    By John Irish

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday appeared to criticise the United States giving Israel one month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that during that time, too many people would die.

    "The U.S. has been saying to Israel that they have to improve humanitarian support to Gaza, but they gave one month delay. One month delay at the current pace of people being killed. It's too many people," Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of a European Union leaders' summit.

    Israel must take steps over the next month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, in the strongest such warning since Israel's war with Hamas began a year ago.

    Israel launched its operation on the Palestinian enclave a year ago, after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured 250 hostages.

    After a year of Israeli assaults that have killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, hundreds of thousands of residents have come back to ruined northern areas. Israel sent troops back earlier this month to root out fighters it said were regrouping for more attacks. Hamas denies operating among civilians.

    Borrell has been a critical voice in the EU regarding Israel's ongoing operations. The bloc is divided on how to handle its response beyond urging for a ceasefire.

    Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the bloc was not doing enough and he would continue to work with Spain to change the dynamics among the 27-nation bloc.

    "Europe has not yet used every lever at its disposal to bring a ceasefire," he said.

    Speaking on arrival in Brussels German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the differences in Europe saying that Israel's security should not be compromised and appeared to take a swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for countries to stop supplying offensive weapons that can be used by Israel in Gaza.

    "All criteria must be respected, such as international law. When it comes to monetary aid, which must go to Gaza, it's about preventing the war from escalating further,' he said.

    "However, it is clear that supporting Israel also means that we are constantly ensuring Israel's defence capability, for example by supplying military goods or weapons."

    (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Toby Chopra)

    Stop the lies
    11h ago
    you should know by now... Biden works for Israel.
    Jeffrey Schwarz
    18h ago
    When it comes to Israel, everybody has to add their two cents. Just leave Israel alone.
