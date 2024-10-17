Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Structural impediments challenge Pakistan's macroeconomic stability, says central bank

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shiE6_0wAKXrvv00

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Structural impediments are challenges to sustaining macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan's annual report on the state of the country's economy has found, the bank said on Thursday.

    "Falling investment ... unfavourable business environment, lack of research and development, and low productivity, alongside climate change risks continue to constrain the economy's growth potential," the bank said in a statement.

    (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Mark Potter)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    India seeks critical mineral agreement with US, hopes for a trade pact, minister says
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Warned by police, some of Canada's Sikhs feel threatened by India
    Reuters1 day ago
    Brutal killing of Mexican mayor sparks anger, skepticism of Sheinbaum plan
    Reuters1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters2 days ago
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Trapped by Israeli troops, Sinwar threw stick at drone before death, video shows
    Reuters1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Cuba slowly starts restoring power after island-wide blackout
    Reuters1 day ago
    Netherlands explores plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda
    Reuters2 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    China says it is beefing up efforts with US to combat smuggling
    Reuters1 day ago
    Venezuela names former US prisoner Saab as industry minister
    Reuters23 hours ago
    Swimming-Australia's McKeown pulls out of World Cup over mental health
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    India ex-official charged in US murder plot had been arrested in Delhi attempted murder case
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Spirit Aero to furlough 700 workers for 21 days due to Boeing strike
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hedge funds snap up tech stocks at fastest pace in five months
    Reuters19 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy