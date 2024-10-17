Structural impediments challenge Pakistan's macroeconomic stability, says central bank

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Structural impediments are challenges to sustaining macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan's annual report on the state of the country's economy has found, the bank said on Thursday.

"Falling investment ... unfavourable business environment, lack of research and development, and low productivity, alongside climate change risks continue to constrain the economy's growth potential," the bank said in a statement.

