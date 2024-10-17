Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Vietnam central bank says to keep policy supportive, open to rate cuts

    By Khanh Vu,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cn7BZ_0wAJea8k00

    By Khanh Vu

    HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam can still meet its economic growth target this year despite the extensive damage caused by Typhoon Yagi and is open to the possibility of interest rate cuts, central bank deputy governor Dao Minh Tu said on Thursday.

    Tu also told a media briefing that business and manufacturing activities were recovering from the typhoon.

    "The central bank will continue to pursue supportive monetary policies during the rest of the year," Tu said.

    "We will keep policy rates at least at the current levels, and are open to the possibility of further rate cuts."

    The central bank, formally known as the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), reported that bank lending had risen 9% as of Sept. 30 from end-2023.

    Vietnam's economic growth largely relies on bank lending, and the central bank is targeting credit growth of 15% this year.

    Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 7.4% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the strongest pace in two years, as growth in exports, industrial production and foreign investment offset the initial effects of typhoon-related flooding and damage in September.

    Average consumer prices in the first nine months of this year rose 3.88% from a year earlier, below the government's targeted inflation cap of 4.5% for the year.

    At Thursday's meeting, the central bank also announced that the country's biggest bank, Vietcombank, will take over smaller lender Construction Bank and one of the leading commercial banks, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), will take over Oceanbank.

    The moves are part of the central bank's restructuring programme to stabilise the financial sector and tackle non-performing loans, one of the largest banking consolidation operations in the country recently.

    A central bank official at the briefing also highlighted a rising trend of non performing loans.

    "The goal of the compulsory takeovers is for the banks to return to normal operations, handle their accumulated losses, ... and ensure depositors' rights," said Nguyen Duc Long, deputy head of the central bank's inspection department.

    Under the restructuring plan, two other poorly performing commercial banks, DongA Bank and Global Petro Bank are still pending a restructuring plan.

    (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair and Daren Butler)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Warned by police, some of Canada's Sikhs feel threatened by India
    Reuters1 day ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters2 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Brutal killing of Mexican mayor sparks anger, skepticism of Sheinbaum plan
    Reuters1 day ago
    Trapped by Israeli troops, Sinwar threw stick at drone before death, video shows
    Reuters1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Cuba slowly starts restoring power after island-wide blackout
    Reuters1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    China says it is beefing up efforts with US to combat smuggling
    Reuters1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    India seeks critical mineral agreement with US, hopes for a trade pact, minister says
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Netherlands explores plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda
    Reuters2 days ago
    India ex-official charged in US murder plot had been arrested in Delhi attempted murder case
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Swimming-Australia's McKeown pulls out of World Cup over mental health
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Spirit Aero to furlough 700 workers for 21 days due to Boeing strike
    Reuters1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas
    Reuters5 hours ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy