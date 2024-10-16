Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Airbus, Boeing aircraft delivery delays not improving, IATA head says

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVVe2_0w95n1mA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkM9s_0w95n1mA00

    DUBLIN (Reuters) - Delivery delays from planemakers Airbus and Boeing are "massively frustrating" and are not yet getting better, the head of the global airline body IATA said on Wednesday.

    A number of Europe's leading airlines bemoaned the resulting capacity constraints at a conference in Brussels, with Ryanair saying it would have to revise down its passenger traffic estimates for next year because of the delays.

    "It's massively frustrating for airline CEOs and it's having a big impact," International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh told an Irish think-tank.

    "It's going to be a problem I think for a number of years to come. The message I get from airline CEOs is the situation doesn't look like it's getting any worse, so it seems to have bottomed out or plateaued, but it's not yet getting better."

    Boeing and Airbus have been struggling to meet delivery goals amid supply chain challenges. An ongoing strike at Boeing has raised concerns about worsening delays at the U.S. planemaker amid a broader crisis around its safety reputation.

    The European airlines urged Brussels to do more to secure a level playing field in the industry, complaining that Chinese rivals enjoy a huge cost advantage because they can fly over Russia.

    A number of carriers, including IAG-owned British Airways and Lufthansa, recently cancelled their routes to Beijing as they struggle with competition from Chinese airlines on Europe-Asia routes.

    Walsh, a former head of IAG, said that to the best of his knowledge, the European Union did not have any way to retaliate against Chinese carriers, for example, who are flying through Russian airspace.

    "Our view, from IATA point of view, is Russian airspace should be open to everybody. This is a political issue. It's not a security or safety issue," he told Dublin's Institute of International and European Affairs.

    "I can understand why the airlines are calling for it, but I can't see any particular instrument available to address that."

    (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jan Harvey and Bernadette Baum)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Spirit Aero to furlough 700 workers for 21 days due to Boeing strike
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
    Reuters11 hours ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters2 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters2 days ago
    UK says India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is 'right next step'
    Reuters2 days ago
    Brutal killing of Mexican mayor sparks anger, skepticism of Sheinbaum plan
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    China rolls out $112 billion funding schemes to bolster stock market
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Cycling-Britain's Charlton breaks individual pursuit world record
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters2 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Netherlands explores plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda
    Reuters1 day ago
    GM, Foxconn to swap imports to Mexico for local production, official says
    Reuters1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy