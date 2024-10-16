Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    European airlines demand 'level playing field' with Chinese rivals

    By Julia PayneJoanna Plucinska,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlAM1_0w8r0coK00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o20eI_0w8r0coK00

    By Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European airlines urged Brussels on Wednesday to do more to secure a level playing field in the industry, complaining that Chinese rivals enjoy a huge cost advantage because they can fly over Russia and do not face extra environmental costs.

    A number of carriers, including IAG-owned British Airways and Lufthansa have recently cancelled their routes to Beijing as they struggle with competition from Chinese airlines on Europe-Asia routes.

    Action is all the more important because many carriers are also facing delivery delays as planemakers Airbus and Boeing struggle with supply chain problems and, in Boeing's case, industrial action, the airlines said.

    At an industry press conference in Brussels, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said all flights into Europe should be required to avoid Russian airspace to ensure fair competition.

    "We are not allowed to cross Russia but Chinese carriers are. If you want a level playing field, we need to ensure any airline landing in Europe avoids Russian airspace. Until that happens there will be enormous advantages to Chinese carriers," he said.

    He also said that Chinese airlines did not have costs related to Europe's emissions trading system, describing that as another "financial advantage".

    COMPETITIVENESS

    The press conference, which brought together some of Europe's leading airline CEOs, was focused on improving the European sector's competitiveness.

    IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego also pointed to difficulties with getting acquisitions approved by regulators in the sector.

    "We cannot have bigger airlines or groups of airlines, because consolidation is difficult ... we are going to kill European aviation if we don't change this," Gallego told journalists.

    IAG withdrew its bid to take over Spanish carrier Air Europa earlier this year after prolonged negotiations with the European Commission.

    Airlines also lamented the uncertainty caused by aircraft delivery delays, although budget carrier Ryanair noted the capacity constraints would be good for ticket pricing, while adding they would likely impact the sector for years to come.

    Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary said the company would be doing well if it got 10 or 15 aircraft from Boeing after March next year, instead of the expected 30.

    He earlier told Reuters that Ryanair would have to cut its passenger traffic estimates for next year because of expected delivery delays.

    Air France-KLM said it was impacted by Pratt & Whitney engine issues with its Airbus A220 orders, while Lufthansa said it had never seen delays like those for the Boeing 777X, adding they had reached around five years.

    Airbus has also struggled with delivery delays, with its targets in question across the sector.

    (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Neutral Switzerland signs declaration to join European Sky Shield initiative
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters1 day ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters1 day ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Trapped by Israeli troops, Sinwar threw stick at drone before death, video shows
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Brutal killing of Mexican mayor sparks anger, skepticism of Sheinbaum plan
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Spirit Aero to furlough 700 workers for 21 days due to Boeing strike
    Reuters5 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters2 days ago
    Netherlands explores plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda
    Reuters1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    China rolls out $112 billion funding schemes to bolster stock market
    Reuters14 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Harris campaign shifts strategy as anxiety rises over Trump gains
    Reuters23 hours ago
    Harris holds steady, marginal 45%-42% lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
    Reuters3 days ago
    Biden, dignitaries honor human rights champion, 'spitfire' Ethel Kennedy
    Reuters2 days ago
    GM, Foxconn to swap imports to Mexico for local production, official says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Zelenskiy says some N.Korean officers already deployed alongside Russians in Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Health Rounds: Steroid injection relieves knee arthritis pain for months
    Reuters2 days ago
    Israel and its Iran-aligned foes vow more war after Hamas leader's death
    Reuters17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy