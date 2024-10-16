Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    AI, cloud funding in US, Europe and Israel to hit $79 billion in 2024, Accel says

    By Supantha Mukherjee,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UUPt_0w8qyK5O00

    By Supantha Mukherjee

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Funding of artificial intelligence and cloud companies in the U.S., Europe and Israel is rising after three years of decline and is estimated to hit $79.2 billion by the end of the year, venture capital firm Accel said in a report on Wednesday.

    That is a 27% increase over 2023's $62.5 billion, and investments involving generative AI companies represent about 40% of the 2024 figure.

    "The tectonic shift we are seeing with AI right now is bigger than anything that we have seen in the past, be it broadband or mobile or cloud," Philippe Botteri, a partner at Accel, said in an interview.

    Of the $56 billion invested in generative AI in 2023 and 2024 combined, about 80% has gone into U.S. companies versus 20% for Europe and Israel. Two-thirds of the AI funding, or $37 billion, has been invested into companies building foundation models, Accel said.

    Microsoft-backed OpenAI raised $6.6 billion earlier this month, Elon Musk's xAI raised $6 billion in May, and Anthropic received $4 billion from Amazon.

    While OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI led the funding rounds in the U.S., Mistral, Aleph Alpha and DeepL got the most funding in Europe.

    About $25 billion was invested in private GenAI companies in the U.S. this year versus $6.4 billion in Europe, Botteri said.

    However, funding in Europe is growing at a faster rate, as in 2023, generative AI investment in Europe was just $2.4 billion, a fraction of the $22.4 billion in the U.S.

    Beyond AI, the outlook is not as bright, and the era of high software growth has been replaced by a focus on profitability, Accel said.

    (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Jamie Freed)

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    David Cobb
    2d ago
    Bring out the chopping block... Biden is first in line
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    China rolls out $112 billion funding schemes to bolster stock market
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Morning Bid: Lots of China news, little clarity
    Reuters12 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cuba implements emergency measures as millions go without electricity
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Brutal killing of Mexican mayor sparks anger, skepticism of Sheinbaum plan
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Spirit Aero to furlough 700 workers for 21 days due to Boeing strike
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Popular Florida Pizzeria Closed After State Inspection – Live Roaches and Serious Sanitation Issues
    Akeena12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy