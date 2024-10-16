European airlines grappling with plane delivery delays

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European airlines are grappling with delivery delays from planemakers Airbus and Boeing, they said at a conference on Wednesday, although budget carrier Ryanair noted the capacity constraints would be good for ticket pricing.

Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary said the company would be doing well if it got 10 or 15 aircraft from Boeing after March next year, instead of the expected 30.

Air France-KLM said it was impacted by Pratt & Whitney engine issues with its Airbus A220 orders, while Lufthansa said it had never seen delays like those for the Boeing 777X, adding they had reached around five years.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)