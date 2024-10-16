Open in App
    Zelenskiy says 'victory plan' envisages unconditional NATO invitation

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8uPa_0w8qRI8l00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9PPc_0w8qRI8l00

    KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's five-point "victory plan" calls for an unconditional invitation for Kyiv to join NATO and a strategic non-nuclear deterrent package in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

    Addressing parliament, the Ukrainian leader said the plan also envisages the eventual replacement of certain U.S forces in Europe by Ukrainian troops, as well as an agreement among Kyiv's allies on joint defence and use of critical Ukrainian resources.

    (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Olena Harmash; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

