Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Airbus to cut up to 2,500 jobs in defence and space

    By Tim Hepher,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQJ7X_0w8oM3jk00

    By Tim Hepher

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus announced plans on Wednesday to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division after spending months taking a deep dive into heavy losses in its satellites business.

    The European aerospace group said it aimed to carry out the cuts, which represent 7% of the workforce in its second-largest division, by mid-2026 after talks with unions but would hold off taking an immediate restructuring charge.

    Airbus builds satellites and transporters and has key shares in European missile, fighter, and space-launch programmes.

    It has been hit by 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) of charges in space systems in recent quarters, led by the high-tech OneSat project, and delays and rising costs in defence.

    The job cuts, first reported by French news agency AFP, come on top of a more than year-long efficiency review in the defence and space business, code-named ATOM.

    Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus's second-largest division by revenue, said it was time to take further steps in an "increasingly difficult space market."

    "This requires us to become faster, leaner and more competitive," he said in a statement.

    Airbus has been drawing up specific turnaround plans for its struggling Space Systems business without waiting for the outcome of recent satellite consolidation talks that include Italy's Leonardo as well as France's Thales.

    Job cuts will also be felt in the Germany-based defence unit's headquarters.

    Airbus is based in France with core operations also in Germany, Britain and Spain. Governments of the four host nations have been briefed on the restructuring plans, sources said.

    TALKS WITH UNIONS, HOST NATIONS

    Airbus now faces months of negotiations with unions and host nations on where the axe will fall in high-tech manufacturing, a politically sensitive topic that could lead to some fine-tuning.

    "The horse-trading is starting now," a person familiar with the discussions said.

    Airbus is bracing for new provisions to reflect the costs of the restructuring but these will not be taken immediately, with the company still in the early stages of assessing the impact, analysts were told in a webcast ahead of results due on Oct. 30.

    The plane maker has been ploughing through its books to try to gain a complete picture of losses embedded in complex forward services contracts for satellites such as the re-programmable OneSat.

    The pre-results webcast, recently introduced following new European market guidelines, indicated there would be no new charges in third-quarter results.

    Analysts expect the bulk of the job losses to be covered by retirements or voluntary departures.

    Reuters reported in July that Airbus had launched an urgent cash containment plan across the Defence and Space unit, where managers have declared the cost situation "critical."

    Group CEO Guillaume Faury said earlier this year that Airbus was looking at opportunities to create scale in defence, space and particularly satellites where traditional players have been heavily disrupted by the success of new constellations.

    European nations hiked defence spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but some of the re-armament spending has gone to non-European suppliers and the most urgent needs do not involve the large platforms on which Airbus is most focused.

    "There has been no upside for military aircraft producers from Ukraine; the area where the upside is occurring is in munitions and missiles," Agency Partners analyst Sash Tusa said.

    ($1 = 0.9181 euro)

    (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Writing by Benoit Van OverstraetenEditing by Jane Merriman, Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters1 day ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Factbox-COP16: From forests to oceans, nature in a dire state
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    UK says India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is 'right next step'
    Reuters2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Zelenskiy says some N.Korean officers already deployed alongside Russians in Ukraine
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    TSMC stock hits new high after forecast-beating earnings
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters16 hours ago
    In Modi's Delhi, Indian Muslims segregate to seek security
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Harris campaign shifts strategy as anxiety rises over Trump gains
    Reuters14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy