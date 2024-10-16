Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Exclusive-Ryanair to cut traffic estimate for next year due to plane delivery delays

    By Julia PayneJoanna Plucinska,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrhNa_0w8o2HOy00

    By Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ryanair will have to revise down its passenger traffic estimates for next year because of expected aircraft delivery delays from Boeing, the budget airline's group CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters on Wednesday.

    The move comes as an ongoing strike at Boeing has raised concerns about worsening delays at the planemaker, which has already faced challenges with deliveries for much of this year amid a broader crisis around its safety reputation.

    "We were supposed to get 20 deliveries before the end of December. They'll probably come now in January and February, and that's fine. We'll have them in time for next summer. The big issue for Ryanair is we're due 30 aircraft in March, April, May and June of next year, and how many of those will we get?" O'Leary said in an interview.

    "I think we're clearly going to walk back our traffic growth for next year, because I don't think we're going to get all those 30 aircraft," he added.

    The comments from Europe's biggest budget airline are among the strongest yet on the capacity constraints in the sector as Boeing and Airbus struggle to meet delivery goals amid supply chain challenges.

    O'Leary said that in his 30 years in the industry he had never seen capacity constraints to the current extent.

    "We want to avoid next year what we had this year. We had geared up, we crewed up the 50 aircraft, and then we only got 30 .... we were overcrowded, over-staffed. We took a significant cost penalty this year," he added.

    PRESSURE ON BOEING

    The comments come after Emirates President Tim Clark said the Middle Eastern carrier would have "a serious conversation" with Boeing about delivery delays tied to its 777X.

    O'Leary said he was having weekly talks with Boeing's operations chief Stephanie Pope about delivery delays and was set to meet with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg in the coming weeks.

    He said the talks with the U.S. planemaker were focused on "where we're getting in terms of the certification ... getting the MAX 10 certified," referring to a new version of Boeing's top-selling narrow-body jet.

    He also praised Boeing's handling of its labour unrest to date.

    "I think the announcement on job cuts is the sensible one to get the unions into some sort of space where they cut a deal," he said.

    (Reporting by Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Mark Potter)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters1 day ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Zelenskiy says some N.Korean officers already deployed alongside Russians in Ukraine
    Reuters20 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    China rolls out $112 billion funding schemes to bolster stock market
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters1 day ago
    Morning Bid: Waiting for the big one ... China GDP
    Reuters12 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Russia says Zelenskiy 'victory plan' is pushing NATO towards direct conflict with Moscow
    Reuters1 day ago
    Harris holds steady, marginal 45%-42% lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
    Reuters2 days ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Factbox-COP16: From forests to oceans, nature in a dire state
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy