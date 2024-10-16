Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Plunging UK inflation spurs rate cut bets, offers budget relief for Reeves

    By Andy BruceWilliam Schomberg,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RlD3_0w8nxbw300

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U20Gm_0w8nxbw300

    By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

    (Reuters) -British inflation slowed sharply last month and key price gauges watched by the Bank of England also fell, bolstering bets on a November interest rate cut and helping finance minister Rachel Reeves before her first budget.

    Annual consumer price inflation eased to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August, the lowest reading since April 2021 and driven down by lower airfares and petrol prices, the Office for National Statistics said.

    A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 1.9%.

    Sterling fell by four-fifths of a cent against the U.S. dollar and fell sharply against the euro too.

    Interest rate futures showed investors were putting a 90% chance on two BoE quarter-point rate cuts by the end of this year, up from a roughly 80% chance on Tuesday.

    "Today's release removes another potential obstacle to the Monetary Policy Committee voting for a 25bps rate cut at its November meeting," said Martin Swannell, chief economist adviser to the EY ITEM Club consultancy.

    "The key question now is whether the MPC will step up the pace of rate cuts at subsequent meetings, and this scenario would likely require further good news on pay growth and inflation."

    Data on Tuesday showed British pay grew at its slowest pace in more than two years in the three months to August and vacancies fell again.

    Britain's finance ministry welcomed the fall in inflation, which offers a helpful backdrop for Reeves as she readies her first budget, due on Oct. 30.

    A less inflationary outlook would slightly improve the economic and fiscal outlook for the budget as Reeves struggles to find the extra money to invest in public services and new infrastructure without spooking investors.

    Her spending plans will be watched closely by the BoE.

    CORE INFLATION COOLS

    "Though the stars are aligning  for a November rate cut, the upcoming Budget is the final hurdle as rate setters will want to assess the inflationary impact of any measures announced before loosening policy again," said Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, an accountancy body.

    September's inflation reading is also used as a base month for many social benefits. Wednesday's weaker-than-expected reading may disappoint recipients, although it could offer Reeves a little extra leeway for her budget plans.

    Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 3.2% from 3.6% in August.

    Services inflation - which the BoE views as the most important gauge of domestically-generated price pressure - sank to its lowest since May 2022 at 4.9% in September, down from 5.6% in August.

    However, the drop reflected a plunge in air fares, which are a volatile component of the inflation basket - something the BoE will take into account next month.

    The BoE had not expected services inflation to fall below 5% this year in forecasts it published in August, and the reading was below all expectations in the Reuters poll.

    There were also signs of weaker inflation pressure ahead. Prices charged by factories for their goods fell by 0.7% in the year to September, the biggest fall since October 2020, during the COVID pandemic.

    (Reporting by Andy Bruce, graphic by Sumanta SenEditing by William Schomberg, Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Morning Bid: Waiting for the big one ... China GDP
    Reuters12 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters1 day ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    China rolls out $112 billion funding schemes to bolster stock market
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Factbox-COP16: From forests to oceans, nature in a dire state
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    UK says India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is 'right next step'
    Reuters2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video
    Reuters11 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters2 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Zelenskiy says some N.Korean officers already deployed alongside Russians in Ukraine
    Reuters20 hours ago
    TSMC stock hits new high after forecast-beating earnings
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters16 hours ago
    In Modi's Delhi, Indian Muslims segregate to seek security
    Reuters7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy