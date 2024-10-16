Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Fujitsu showcases technology for practising Japanese classical theatre

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxL0R_0w8mVu6N00

    CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Fujitsu is showcasing technology for analysing human movement which it says could be used to help preserve traditional culture as Japan grapples with a shrinking population.

    Visitors at a trade show near Tokyo were able to attempt movements from classical "Noh" theatre, with their efforts captured by cameras, analysed and compared to a model performance.

    Noh theatre dates back to the 14th century and involves stylised movements made by actors in masks and elaborate costumes.

    "It was more easy to grasp visually than being told in words and was analysed in a short time so it made me want to practice more," said Takashi Ishikawa, a 46-year-old high school teacher who visited the Fujitsu booth.

    Fujitsu's technology is already being used in sport and has been employed as a tool for aiding judging of gymnastics since 2019.

    "With Japan's declining birthrate and aging population, there is a decreasing number of people to carry on traditions and techniques," said Hidenori Fujiwara, head of the Human Digital Twin Division at Fujitsu.

    "We aim to help people learn and experience human movement," he said at the CEATEC electronics trade show held near Tokyo.

    The company also showed how its technology can be used to visualise the basketball shooting technique of visitors. Its systems have used in pilates schools in Tokyo since August.

    (Reporting by Irene Wang, Miyu Arishima and Sam Nussey; Editing by Alison Williams)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    US tentatively awards Washington flights to Delta, United, American
    Reuters1 day ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Factbox-COP16: From forests to oceans, nature in a dire state
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    UK says India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is 'right next step'
    Reuters2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video
    Reuters11 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters2 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Zelenskiy says some N.Korean officers already deployed alongside Russians in Ukraine
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    TSMC stock hits new high after forecast-beating earnings
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy