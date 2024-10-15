Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Italy's PM to visit Lebanon, says U.N. mission should not be withdrawn

    By Angelo Amante,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANJOV_0w7IcE1900

    By Angelo Amante

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday she plans to visit Lebanon on Oct. 18, just days after Israeli forces attacked U.N. bases in the country, drawing anger from many EU capitals, including Rome.

    The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel -- an area that has seen serious clashes this month between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

    Israel has demanded the withdrawal of the UNIFIL forces, which include just over 1,000 Italian troops, but contributor nations have refused and angrily denounced repeated Israeli strikes against the bases that have injured some peacekeepers.

    "We believe that the attitude of the Israeli forces is completely unjustified," Meloni told the upper house of parliament, describing it as a "blatant violation" of a U.N. resolution that mandated the Lebanese mission.

    In a later speech to the lower house, she said: "I believe that a withdrawal on the basis of a unilateral request by Israel would be a big mistake. It would undermine the credibility of the mission itself, the credibility of the United Nations."

    Her decision to travel to Lebanon, despite daily attacks on the country by Israel, highlights Italy's determination to support the U.N. operation and underscores Rome's anger with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the issue.

    Meloni's government has been one of the most vocal supporters of Israel over the past year as it battled regional enemies following the Oct. 7 Hamas assault out of Gaza.

    "I understand Israel's reasons for needing to prevent what happened last October 7 from happening again, but that obviously does not mean I agree with all its choices." Meloni said.

    Since the start of Israel's ground operation in Lebanon on Oct. 1, UNIFIL positions have been targeted 20 times, including by direct fire and an incident on Sunday when two Israeli tanks burst through the gates of a UNIFIL base, the U.N. has said.

    Netanyahu has denied that Israeli troops deliberately struck at UNIFIL peacekeepers.

    Italy has formally protested to Israel and joined allies in condemning the attacks on the mission.

    Meloni said Hezbollah had also violated the U.N. resolution and sought "to militarize the area under UNIFIL's jurisdiction", adding that Italy wanted to strengthen the capabilities of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

    (Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe FonteWriting by Crispian BalmerEditing by Timothy Heritage and Gareth Jones)

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Rain Hell from Above
    2d ago
    Gtfo of the way
    ERIC STALTER
    2d ago
    here's the guaranty. pull them out and they'll be safe
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kremlin, commenting on Zelenskiy's 'victory plan,' says Ukraine needs to 'sober up'
    Reuters1 day ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Netanyahu denies targeting UNIFIL, calls for withdrawal, UNIFIL says we're staying
    Reuters2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Burned Palestinian's relatives describe aftermath of Israeli attack
    Reuters18 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Russia says Zelenskiy 'victory plan' is pushing NATO towards direct conflict with Moscow
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan
    Reuters2 days ago
    Mayor among 16 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon municipality building
    Reuters1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria24 days ago
    Son of Singapore's founding PM Lee says he plans to demolish family home
    Reuters2 days ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Slovak PM Fico sees high probability of Ukraine war ending soon, news agency reports
    Reuters1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    US closes $861 million loan guarantee for solar, energy storage in Puerto Rico
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters2 days ago
    Governor orders evacuation of Ukraine's Kupiansk city
    Reuters1 day ago
    UN refugee chief urges states to cut reliance on border controls even as displacement worsens
    Reuters3 days ago
    Stellantis plans to make more Ram pickups in Mexico, WSJ reports
    Reuters1 day ago
    Russia seeks over $1 billion in damages from Shell, report says
    Reuters1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy