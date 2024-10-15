Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    EV chipmaker Wolfspeed set to receive $750 million US chips grant

    By David ShepardsonSameer Manekar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sex7Z_0w7IMEN700

    By David Shepardson and Sameer Manekar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wolfspeed is set to receive $750 million in government grants for its new North Carolina silicon carbide wafer manufacturing plant facility, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday, sending the U.S. chipmaker's shares surging more than 30%.

    The preliminary funding agreement requires Wolfspeed "to take additional steps to strengthen its balance sheet to better protect taxpayer funds", it said.

    Wolfspeed said investment funds led by Apollo Global Management, the Baupost Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Capital Group have agreed to provide an additional $750 million of new financing.

    The company, which counts General Motors and Mercedes-Benz among its customers, makes chips using silicon carbide, a more energy-efficient material than standard silicon, that are used in tasks such as transmitting power from an electric vehicle's batteries to its motors.

    The department said Wolfspeed's devices are used for renewable energy systems, industrial uses and artificial intelligence applications.

    Wolfspeed plans to expand its silicon carbide device manufacturing facility in Marcy, New York, and increase its production capacity by nearly 30%. Both projects are part of its previously announced $6 billion capacity expansion plan.

    The company said the investments support Wolfspeed's long-term growth plans and added it expects to receive $1 billion of cash tax refunds from the "48D" advanced manufacturing tax credit under the Chips and Science Act.

    "We believe today's announcement is a testament to the market-leading quality of Wolfspeed products and significance of Wolfspeed to broader U.S. economic and national security interests," Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said in a statement.

    Under the preliminary memorandum of terms with the Commerce Department and agreement with lenders, Wolfspeed will restructure or refinance its outstanding 2026, 2028 and 2029 convertible notes at specified intervals prior to their maturity dates.

    It will also defer a total of $120 million in cash interest payments due prior to June 30 and raise up to $300 million of additional capital from non-debt sources over the next 12 months.

    Its stock has slumped nearly three quarters this year, hurt by a sharp slowdown in EV demand.

    Wolfspeed's new 2 million-square foot multi-billion dollar silicon carbide wafer factory in Chatham County, North Carolina, was announced in 2022. Wafers are used for making chips.

    Earlier this year, the company said it was confident it would deliver wafers from the facility by summer 2025 for its own chip manufacturing needs.

    The award from the $52.7 billion semiconductor research and production subsidy program is subject to due diligence and not yet final.

    (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    US closes $861 million loan guarantee for solar, energy storage in Puerto Rico
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters2 days ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Indian opposition pushes Modi for discussion on worsening Canada ties
    Reuters2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters17 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Is Pennsylvania’s top educator in northern Schuylkill? Nominate them!
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy