Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Romanian fiscal adjustment plans challenge timeline for interest rate cuts

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wl6fk_0w7I1qtt00

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's central bank saw a window of opportunity with falling inflation to cut interest rates twice and ease some policy restrictiveness, but the bank is now pausing as a pending fiscal correction is the main economic challenge, a bank board member said on Tuesday.

    Earlier this month, Romania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% after two consecutive cuts, saying inflation's downward path would be more erratic.

    With high spending ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in November and December, analysts said the bank's scope to cut the benchmark rate further was limited by widening budget and current account deficits.

    The European Union state’s widening budget deficit has aggravated Romania's inflation, which will likely stay above target through 2027, S&P Global Ratings said in its latest ratings review. The bank expects inflation to return to its 1.5%-3.5% target band by end-2025.

    Speaking at a financial seminar on Tuesday, central bank board member Csaba Balint said it would be important to see what the budget deficit adjustment plan entailed.

    Asked about the interest rate outlook, he said "I believe the general trajectory is downwards. The budget correction would mean a lower fiscal impulse and demand aligned with production capacity, therefore inflation should come down, which would enable us to continue easing monetary policy."

    "However, it is very difficult to anticipate a timeline or the dosage."

    Romania has yet to unveil a 2025 budget, with the coalition government mulling a seven-year timeframe to bring the country's deficit below the bloc's 3% ceiling.

    The coalition government raised its 2024 consolidated fiscal deficit target to 6.94% of economic output in September, but the country's independent fiscal watchdog said the shortfall would likely rise to around 8% of economic output.

    Analysts and ratings agencies expect tax hikes from 2025.

    (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    EU tariffs on Chinese EVs to accelerate plant closures in Europe, Tavares says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Argentina's trade surplus nears $16 billion under Milei: Reuters poll
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters2 days ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters2 days ago
    Indian opposition pushes Modi for discussion on worsening Canada ties
    Reuters2 days ago
    In widening dispute, Israel lashes out at France after firms barred from arms show
    Reuters17 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Son of Singapore's founding PM Lee says he plans to demolish family home
    Reuters2 days ago
    Is Pennsylvania’s top educator in northern Schuylkill? Nominate them!
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    US closes $861 million loan guarantee for solar, energy storage in Puerto Rico
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Biden, dignitaries honor human rights champion, 'spitfire' Ethel Kennedy
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan
    Reuters2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters1 day ago
    Burned Palestinian's relatives describe aftermath of Israeli attack
    Reuters18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy