Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    France raises bird flu risk level

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vz0Rm_0w7HjLW800

    PARIS (Reuters) - France has raised its risk level of bird flu to 'moderate' from 'negligible', it said in a decree published in the official journal on Tuesday, a move that will reinforce security measures around poultry farms.

    The ministry said the change in status was linked to a rise in the number of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in several neighbouring countries, raising the possibility of migratory birds passing on the virus while passing through France.

    A growing number of European countries have reported cases of the virus that has killed millions of poultry in previous outbreaks, including Germany.

    France has reported four bird flu outbreaks on farms since the summer and launched a second vaccination campaign among farm ducks of more than 250 birds at the start of the month after a successful inaugural programme last year.

    (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Pentagon chief speaks to Israel after Washington letter on Gaza situation
    Reuters12 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Netanyahu denies targeting UNIFIL, calls for withdrawal, UNIFIL says we're staying
    Reuters2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'
    Reuters1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Burned Palestinian's relatives describe aftermath of Israeli attack
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Indian opposition pushes Modi for discussion on worsening Canada ties
    Reuters2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy