Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    AI enhances flood warnings but cannot erase risk of disaster

    By Adam Smith,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5vPU_0w7GxWTi00

    By Adam Smith

    LONDON -When floods ripped through parts of Europe in September, the scale of the destruction took people by surprise. The intense rains should not have, because those had been predicted by sophisticated forecasting systems enhanced with artificial intelligence.

    But forewarned did not mean forearmed. Though the rains were accurately predicted, the effects in the deluged areas were not - a fact that highlights the difficulties of dealing with ever more common extreme weather.

    AI has supercharged weather forecasting, using a range of statistical tools to analyse years of historical data and predict patterns, and at a lower cost than traditional numerical weather predictions.

    AI technology can create more specific predictions ahead of events such as urban flooding or in complex terrain such as mountainous areas.

    For example, Google-funded GraphCast, a machine learning–based method trained directly from reanalysis data, was found to outperform traditional models. Reanalysis data relies on past forecasts rerun with modern forecasting models to provide the most complete picture of past weather and climate.

    But there are still gaps in knowledge, in how the information in used and in investment to strengthen data gathering models, experts say.

    "In some cases and for some variables, AI models can beat physics-based models, but in other cases vice versa," said Andrew Charlton-Perez, professor of meteorology at the University of Reading in the UK.

    One issue is that the effectiveness of an AI model is only as good as the information it is fed. If there is little input data, or extreme events happen more frequently at different times of the year or in different regions, weather disasters become more challenging to predict.

    "A good use of the AI-based weather forecasts would be to complement and enhance our forecasting toolbox, perhaps by allowing us to produce larger ensembles of forecasts that enable accurate assessment and interpretation of the likelihood of extreme events," Charlton-Perez added.

    COMMUNICATION IS KEY

    Since January, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), an independent organisation that provides predictions four times per day to European countries, has been using the Artificial Intelligence/Integrated Forecasting System (AIFS).

    This data-driven forecasting model makes multiple predictions rapidly and delivers long-term forecasts of weather events like cyclones and heatwaves.

    The ECMWF readings ahead of the September floods were accurate, experts say.

    Thomas Wostal, press officer for meteorological observatory GeoSphere Austria, told Context/the Thomson Reuters Foundation that their numerical models - including the ECMWF's predictions - foresaw 300-400 millimeters (11.8-15.7 inches) of rain locally, which came to pass.

    But even with accurate forecasts, scientists say communication is key, especially in an era when climate change means extreme weather is becoming more frequent.

    "I think what happened with (the recent floods) ... is that it's so rare - a one in 150- to 200-year event - that even if the weather models capture it, there's a reasonable degree of uncertainty," said Shruti Nath, a postdoctoral research assistant in predicting weather and climate at Oxford University.

    "You have to produce the warning in a way that is communicative, in the degree of severity it could possibly have on people, then people could see the cost of inaction versus the cost of action is actually much greater. So then they would actually put (in) more resources," she said.

    EUROPE BEHIND THE CURVE?

    Europe faces urgent climate risks that are outpacing policies and adaptation actions, a report from the European Environment Agency has warned.

    Extreme heat, drought, wildfires and flooding will worsen in Europe even under optimistic global warming scenarios and affect living conditions throughout the continent, the EEA says.

    After the floods, the European commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič, said the disaster was not an anomaly.

    "These extreme weather events that used to be once in a lifetime are now an almost annual occurrence. The global reality of climate breakdown has moved into the everyday lives of Europeans," he said.

    Some tech entrepreneurs say Europe is not ready.

    Jonas Torland, co-founder of Norway-based 7Analytics, which develops models for predicting floods and landslides, said governments and businesses in the United States had risk managers who were more accustomed to assessing environmental hazards, while in Europe, authorities lacked readiness.

    "We often see substantial expenditures with minimal data support for informed decision-making", Torland, whose models are used in the cities of Oslo, Bergen and Kristiansand, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

    "While AI is a crucial component of these models, unfortunately, governments are not investing in or purchasing these advanced AI solutions," he said adding that he believed governments "stick to their old data providers and consultants.”

    Data processing is also a challenge because these complex AI models need to run updates every hour as forecasts change.

    That requires both a lot of computing power, and a lot of time - especially at more minute scales.

    A 1-by-1 metre grid, which 7Analytics uses for its predictions, is 100 times more detailed than a 10-by-10 metre grid, but requires more than 100 times as long to process.

    High computing power also means huge amounts of energy and water are needed, which makes AI models part of the problem because they are adding to the planet-heating emissions driving the climate emergency.

    Some big technology companies, like Microsoft and Google, are exploring the use of nuclear power to run their huge data storage centres.

    Other scientists stress that beyond refining their forecasting abilities, authorities need to invest in physical solutions, like developing areas where floodwater can safely be stored, and early warning systems.

    They also need to minimise development in flood-prone areas, given the likelihood of more intense climate change-driven floods, and meet their commitments to limit emissions.

    "It's not a question of data or technology or knowledge. It's a question of implementation, political will," Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at Imperial College in London, said in an email response to questions.

    "As long as the world burns fossil fuels, the root cause of climate change, extreme weather events will continue to intensify, killing people and destroying homes. To curb this trend, we need to replace oil, gas and coal with renewable energy."

    (Reporting by Adam Smith @adamndsmith; Editing by Clar Ni Chonghaile and Ayla Jean Yackley; The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters. Visit https://www.context.news)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Florida homeowners fear soaring insurance cost after hurricanes
    Reuters2 hours ago
    Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion guard wounded in overnight shooting
    Reuters17 hours ago
    India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says
    Reuters18 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'
    Reuters2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters2 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Son of Singapore's founding PM Lee says he plans to demolish family home
    Reuters2 days ago
    Indian opposition pushes Modi for discussion on worsening Canada ties
    Reuters2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy