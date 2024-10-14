Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Fed's Kashkari: Sees more modest rate cuts ahead for U.S. economy

    By Michael S. Derb,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFBIo_0w6BXTyJ00

    By Michael S. Derby

    (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Monday more rate cuts likely lie ahead for the central bank as the 2% inflation target looms into sight.

    "As of right now, it appears likely that further modest reductions in our policy rate will be appropriate in the coming quarters to achieve both sides of our mandate," Kashkari said in a speech delivered before a conference held by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. He added, "ultimately, the path ahead for policy will be driven by the actual economic, inflation and labor market data."

    Kashkari said that the current stance of monetary policy, with the federal funds rate range between 4.75% and 5%, remains restrictive of growth, although by how much is unclear.

    He said the Fed is "in the final stages of bringing inflation down to our 2% target," while noting recent strong job market data shows the labor sector remains strong and is not on the verge of a rapid slowdown.

    Kashkari spoke as the Fed is weighing how much further it can lower its interest rate target amid moderating price pressures and a still-strong economy.

    (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    S Cross
    2d ago
    Too late for panic rate cuts. Free fall of speculation insanity is as inevitable as looming default.
    Kerry Howell
    2d ago
    sicko ,no live brain cells ,trumps dummy
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Morning Bid: Stocks stunned by ASML curveball, pound plunges
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Burned Palestinian's relatives describe aftermath of Israeli attack
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan
    Reuters2 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Son of Singapore's founding PM Lee says he plans to demolish family home
    Reuters2 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Biden, dignitaries honor human rights champion, 'spitfire' Ethel Kennedy
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking
    Reuters1 day ago
    Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens
    Reuters2 days ago
    Albanian restaurant honours Italy's Meloni as migrants arrive under deal
    Reuters16 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post6 days ago
    US closes $861 million loan guarantee for solar, energy storage in Puerto Rico
    Reuters15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy