EU leaders set to tell Georgia its EU path is at risk as election looms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are set to warn Georgia that its government is jeopardising the country's path towards the EU ahead of a parliamentary election later this month, according to a draft text.

Georgia was granted EU membership candidate status in December 2023 and opinion polls show that Georgians are broadly in favour of joining the bloc.

But the ruling Georgian Dream party’s increasingly Russia-friendly rhetoric, a controversial law requiring groups that receive funds from abroad to register as "foreign agents" and legislation curbing LGBT rights have all fueled concerns in Western capitals.

In draft conclusions prepared for a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Oct. 17-18, the bloc "reaffirms the Union’s readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path" but also "reiterates its serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian authorities".

"The European Council recalls that such course of action jeopardises Georgia’s EU path, and de facto halts the accession process," the EU's 27 heads of state and government are expected to say, calling on Tbilisi to adopt democratic reforms.

Georgia's Oct. 26 election pits the ruling party against a divided pro-Western opposition and is being closely watched by the country's international partners.

"The European Council expects the Georgian authorities to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary elections are free and fair," the EU leaders also say according to the draft conclusions.

