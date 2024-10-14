Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    EU leaders set to tell Georgia its EU path is at risk as election looms

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NL6hd_0w60nN6n00

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are set to warn Georgia that its government is jeopardising the country's path towards the EU ahead of a parliamentary election later this month, according to a draft text.

    Georgia was granted EU membership candidate status in December 2023 and opinion polls show that Georgians are broadly in favour of joining the bloc.

    But the ruling Georgian Dream party’s increasingly Russia-friendly rhetoric, a controversial law requiring groups that receive funds from abroad to register as "foreign agents" and legislation curbing LGBT rights have all fueled concerns in Western capitals.

    In draft conclusions prepared for a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Oct. 17-18, the bloc "reaffirms the Union’s readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path" but also "reiterates its serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian authorities".

    "The European Council recalls that such course of action jeopardises Georgia’s EU path, and de facto halts the accession process," the EU's 27 heads of state and government are expected to say, calling on Tbilisi to adopt democratic reforms.

    Georgia's Oct. 26 election pits the ruling party against a divided pro-Western opposition and is being closely watched by the country's international partners.

    "The European Council expects the Georgian authorities to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary elections are free and fair," the EU leaders also say according to the draft conclusions.

    (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Lili Bayer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Leo
    1d ago
    AI doesn’t know difference in Georgia USA andSoviet Georgia
    SteviesSarcasms
    2d ago
    Georgia wants to secede and join the EU🤔🥴what does MTG think🤔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Poland's Tusk takes coalition partners by surprise with asylum suspension plan
    Reuters2 days ago
    UK says India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is 'right next step'
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine
    Reuters2 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Futures subdued after tech selloff; bank earnings in focus
    Reuters2 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Stellantis plans to make more Ram pickups in Mexico, WSJ reports
    Reuters9 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Son of Singapore's founding PM Lee says he plans to demolish family home
    Reuters1 day ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters1 day ago
    France raises bird flu risk level
    Reuters1 day ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan
    Reuters1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy