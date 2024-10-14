Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz awaits Greek court ruling on arrest warrant

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBeHI_0w60FVmP00

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been freed from custody in Greece but banned from travelling outside the country as he awaits a court ruling on a Romanian-issued arrest warrant, police and legal sources said Monday.

    Steinmetz was detained by Greek police on Sunday evening, hours after arriving on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport, police sources said.

    A European arrest warrant has been issued against him on behalf of Romania on accusations related to participation in a criminal organisation, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

    On Monday, the 68-year-old appeared before a prosecutor who decided that he should be freed on bail, with restrictions including a travel ban, as he awaits a judicial panel's decision on his arrest and extradition.

    In 2022, a Greek court which examined his case based on a Romanian-issued arrest warrant against him, had ruled against his extradition.

    Steinmetz's legal advisors have dismissed the Romanian authorities' accusations as "unfounded" and called the extradition requests by Romania "abusive", arguing that he has the right to travel freely.

    His lawyer in Greece, Stavros Togias, said that Greek judicial authorities have ruled irrevocably against his extradition to Romania.

    "It is unprecedented for the rule of law in Greece, or any other respected country, for such an administrative act to overturn a decision of the Greek judiciary, which had definitively and irrevocably ruled against his extradition to Romania, recognizing his right to travel freely,” Togias said in a statement, commenting on his arrest.

    In November 2023, Cyprus' Court of Appeal ruled against Steinmetz's extradition to Romania, overturning a lower court ruling. A court in Italy has also rejected a similar extradition request by Romania against Steinmetz.

    (Reporting by Yannis Souliotis; Writing by Renee MaltezouEditing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Rasta Living
    1d ago
    Lock him up throw away the key
    Reality Outside 6 Corporations
    1d ago
    All these spies and political operatives should be arrested
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Banga says Trump understands value of international financial institutions
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz17 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Stellantis plans to make more Ram pickups in Mexico, WSJ reports
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Ukraine wants NATO invite before Biden leaves office, envoy says
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan
    Reuters1 day ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Italy's Meloni tells Israel's Netanyahu attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable
    Reuters2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens
    Reuters1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy