Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    GM, Barclays sign long-term credit card partnership agreement

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GdOF_0w5zk1ts00

    (Reuters) -General Motors and Barclays said on Monday they have signed a long-term credit card partnership agreement to let customers earn and redeem reward points on new Buicks, Cadillacs and other GM cars, including electric vehicles.

    Company-branded credit cards can be a major win for banks, as they capitalize on customer loyalty to the partner brand along with offers of attractive perks such as cashback and rewards.

    The partnership will help expand Barclays' credit card footprint in the U.S. The bank also has card relationships with other prominent brands such as American Airlines and Gap.

    As part of the agreement, Barclays will acquire the card program's receivables from the current issuer next year.

    Reuters had reported last month Goldman Sachs was nearing a deal to transfer its GM credit card business to Barclays.

    The GM credit card program will continue to be issued exclusively under the Mastercard brand.

    Barclays will be the exclusive issuer of the GM Rewards Mastercard and the GM Business Mastercard in the United States starting next summer.

    (Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Blue Cross Blue Shield settles US health provider class action for $2.8 billion
    Reuters1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Wall Street indexes end lower as chip, oil stocks drop
    Reuters1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Stellantis plans to make more Ram pickups in Mexico, WSJ reports
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Poland's Tusk takes coalition partners by surprise with asylum suspension plan
    Reuters2 days ago
    Tennis-Sinner blocks out off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
    Reuters2 days ago
    Futures subdued after tech selloff; bank earnings in focus
    Reuters2 hours ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Stellantis Chair Elkann: not interested in buying competitors - AFP
    Reuters1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy