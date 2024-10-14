Open in App
    Second phase of polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza, WHO says

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on X on Monday that the second phase of a polio vaccination campaign had started in central Gaza.

    Aid groups carried out a first round of vaccinations last month, after a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus in August, in the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

    (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams)

