    Israeli PM Netanyahu urges UN to evacuate peacekeepers from combat areas in Lebanon

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United Nations on Sunday to evacuate troops in its UNIFIL peacekeeping force from combat areas in Lebanon.

    Netanyahu said the military had asked the UN to evacuate the soldiers repeatedly, adding that their presence in the area made them hostages of Hezbollah.

    (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

