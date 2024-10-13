Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Iran reduces sentence of jailed journalists after clearing them of collaborating with US

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuPL8_0w55ccyR00

    DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian court cleared two jailed journalists of collaborating with the United States, and reduced their sentences over reports about a woman's death that had helped trigger protests in 2022, Iran's worst domestic unrest for decades.

    Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, sentenced a year ago to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, had their terms reduced to five years, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told a news conference on Sunday.

    "They were acquitted of the charge of collaboration with the U.S. in the appeal court," Jahangir said.

    The two journalists were jailed for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while she was being held by the morality police over accusations she breached Iran's Islamic dress code laws.

    Her death sparked nationwide protests in late 2022 and 2023 that grew into Iran's biggest domestic unrest since the 1979 revolution that brought Iran's clerical rulers to power.

    (Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Peter Graff)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    US warns Iran to stop plotting against Trump, says US official
    Reuters23 hours ago
    Lessons from Iran missile attacks for defending against China's advanced arsenal
    Reuters2 days ago
    U.S. officials believe Israel will target military and energy sites in Iran, NBC reports
    Reuters2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Iran summons Hungarian ambassador, condemns EU and UK sanctions
    Reuters21 hours ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Wall Street indexes end lower as chip, oil stocks drop
    Reuters15 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Harris could join Joe Rogan podcast in hunt for male votes, sources say
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    France raises bird flu risk level
    Reuters17 hours ago
    J&J must pay $15 million to man who says its talc caused his cancer, jury finds
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy