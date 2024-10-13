Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    One dies in crash landing of small Russian plane in Siberia

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TYGe_0w544Eez00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGoJS_0w544Eez00

    (Reuters) -One person was killed in a crash landing of Russia's Antonov-3 passenger and cargo aircraft in the Yakutia region of Siberia, the regional branch of the emergency ministry said on Sunday.

    Three crew and two passengers were on board, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Preliminary information indicates a loss of engine thrust forced the emergency landing, the East Siberia prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

    Photos posted by the emergency ministry showed a small white and red plane sitting among broken birch and other trees, with parts of its fuselage torn out and fragments of its wings around.

    The emergency landing occurred near the town of Olekminsk in Russia's Far East, which borders the Arctic Ocean to the north, the ministry said.

    The Soviet-designed passenger and cargo plane, which operates from paved and unpaved airfields, was produced in small series between 2000 and 2009, according to Russian media reports.

    (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Wall Street indexes end lower as chip, oil stocks drop
    Reuters15 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Harris could join Joe Rogan podcast in hunt for male votes, sources say
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    France raises bird flu risk level
    Reuters17 hours ago
    J&J must pay $15 million to man who says its talc caused his cancer, jury finds
    Reuters7 hours ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Boeing prepares layoff notices for thousands of workers as turmoil deepens
    Reuters1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Harris pledges marijuana reform, defends record in Charlamagne interview
    Reuters10 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy