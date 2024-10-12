Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Harris releases medical report, drawing contrast with Trump

    By Jeff Mason,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYlme_0w4AtadJ00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RE00_0w4AtadJ00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msde5_0w4AtadJ00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMUix_0w4AtadJ00

    By Jeff Mason

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, released a letter from her doctor on Saturday that pronounced her in good health and fit for high office, in an effort to draw a contrast with her counterpart, Donald Trump.

    In a memo distributed by the White House, the vice president's physician, Joshua Simmons, said Harris's most recent physical exam in April was "unremarkable," that she maintains an active lifestyle and "very healthy diet" despite a busy schedule, suffers from seasonal allergies and sporadic hives, does not use tobacco and drinks alcohol only in moderation.

    "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the doctor wrote.

    Harris, 59, is running against Republican Trump, 78, for the White House. She made her medical information public on Saturday in an effort to draw attention to his refusal to do so, according to a Harris aide.

    Harris said Trump's reluctance to provide a detailed medical reports is the latest example of his lack of transparency.

    "I think that it's obvious that his team, at least, does not want the American people to see everything about who he is," Harris told reporters before boarding a plane to North Carolina.

    Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed reports from medical doctor Ronny Jackson who treated him after the first assassination attempt, Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement

    "All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief," Cheung said.

    The Harris campaign is eager to highlight the former president's age since he became the oldest candidate in the race. President Joe Biden, 81, stepped aside as the Democratic standard bearer following a poor debate performance against Trump.

    Locked in a tight race. Harris' campaign hopes that contrasting her comparative youth and mental acuity with Trump's more advanced age and tendency to meander, along with the differences in transparency between the two, will help convince undecided voters that she is more fit for office.

    A White House doctor said in 2018 when Trump was in office that he was in overall excellent health then but needed to shed weight and start a daily exercise routine.

    Simmons said Harris's allergies had been well-managed with over-the-counter and prescription medications.

    Her urticaria or hives were "sporadic and transient and do not seem to be triggered by any particular exposure nor are they associated with other symptoms" and respond well to antihistamine treatment.

    Harris has been on allergen immunotherapy for the last three years, dramatically improving her allergy and urticaria symptoms and negating her need for medication other than occasional nasal spray, he said.

    Harris wears contact lenses. Her family history includes her mother's colon cancer. Harris was up to date on preventative health procedures including colonoscopy and annual mammograms, he said.

    (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sam Holmes, Diane Craft and David Gregorio)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Big Chief
    2d ago
    how about releasing her mental health report? let's see that one above medical. besides this article is BS, Trump had a physical yearly when he was president and he passed with flying colors
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Harris to raise concern about Trump's 'enemy from within' comments
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu
    Reuters1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Boeing to issue layoff notices to thousands next month, union and source say
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Fossil of new reptile species found in Brazil sheds light on rise of dinosaurs
    Reuters11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Pope urged at LGBT meeting to reverse church ban on gender-affirming care
    Reuters2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    UN chief says any attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers could be a war crime
    Reuters1 day ago
    Inside China's bid to build sway over global metals pricing
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man arrested near Trump rally in California faces gun charges
    Reuters1 day ago
    Middle East supply disruption potential could send oil above $100/bbl, Citi says
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy