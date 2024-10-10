China slaps sanctions on 3 US firms, 10 senior execs over weapons sales to Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Thursday announced it had imposed sanctions on three U.S. military-linked firms and 10 senior excecutives over U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan.

The steps taken against the firms, including Edge Autonomy Operations LLC, Huntingdon Ingalls Industries Inc and Skydio Inc, became effective on Thursday and will freeze any property within China, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Christina Fincher)