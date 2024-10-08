Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Honeywell to spin off advanced materials unit in CEO's growth push

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxb2T_0vyPWMWJ00

    (Reuters) -Honeywell will spin off its advanced materials unit into a publicly traded company, the U.S. conglomerate said on Tuesday, simplifying its business to sharpen its focus on aviation, automation and energy transition.

    The division, valued at $11 billion by Barclays, supplies to industries that make bullet-resistant armor to pharmaceutical packaging.

    "Given the sustained market demand for advanced specialty chemicals and materials ..., we are confident now is the right time for this business to grow independently," CEO Vimal Kapur said.

    Since taking the helm last year, Kapur has pivoted the company to the so-called mega trends of automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.

    Honeywell has bought Carrier's security business for $4.95 billion and aerospace and defense firm CAES Systems for $1.9 billion as part of that shift.

    The spin-off, expected to be tax-free to its shareholders, is likely to be completed by the end of next year or early 2026.

    At least one analyst pointed to potential divestitures the company could look at.

    "Most obviously, why retain UOP (the other major business within energy and sustainability solutions)? Other potential non-core businesses that come up in conversations include safety/PPE, intelligrated, sensing and elster (metering)," Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe said in a note.

    Honeywell plans to name a management team and a board for the independent company later.

    The company said the spin-off would reduce seasonality in sales, among others.

    It expects the advanced materials business to generate revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion in fiscal 2024 and have an operating margin of more than 25%.

    Honeywell trimmed its annual profit forecast in July due to weak demand in its industrial automation business.

    The company's shares were up 0.5% in early trading. They are down about 3% for the year.

    (Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shilpi Majumdar)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Online hate against South Asian Americans rises steadily, report says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Honda recalling 2 million vehicles over steering issue
    Reuters1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    US health agency releases 2025 quality ratings for Medicare plans
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Airbus faces pressure over supplies from Spirit Aero, sources say
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Philippines' Marcos signs law to revitalise country's defence industry
    Reuters3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton leaves at least 10 dead, millions without power in Florida
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post15 days ago
    In Jerusalem, US Senator Graham urges Israel-Saudi normalisation before year end
    Reuters2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Stellantis CEO plans major management changes amid rising pressure, Bloomberg News reports
    Reuters1 day ago
    Trump courts auto workers with car loan tax break, China crackdown
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Ratan Tata, who put India's Tata Group on the global map, dies at 86
    Reuters1 day ago
    Dutch state sued over alleged failure to stop Israel's violations of international law
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Philippines calls for urgency from China, ASEAN in negotiating South China Sea code
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Analysis-Kamala Harris win may boost US effort to rein in 'junk fees' levied on consumers
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy