Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    EU deforestation law delay brings losses to most vigilant

    By Maytaal AngelJulia Payne,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jo2WC_0vyPJIx400

    By Maytaal Angel and Julia Payne

    LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Companies that have paid to source agricultural produce that complies with the European Union's anti-deforestation law would lose out if the EU decides to delay implementing the legislation by a year, industry groups and traders said.

    Deforestation is the second largest source of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change after the burning of fossil fuels, according to the European Commission. The EU had planned to ban the import of commodities from suppliers unable to prove their goods were not linked to deforestation.

    The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) would have impacted imports of cocoa, coffee, cattle, soy, oil palm, timber, rubber and related products like chocolate and leather.

    It was scheduled to come into effect on Dec. 30, but last week the EU Commission proposed a 12-month delay, under pressure from industries and governments who said it would cause supply chain disruptions, exclude poor, small-scale farmers from the EU market, and drive up the cost of basic foodstuffs because many farmers and suppliers were not ready to comply.

    The EU's vegoil and oilmeal group Fediol said its members - which include trading giants such as Cargill and food processors like AAK - will suffer losses from a delay after paying premiums to secure raw materials that comply with the law.

    "It's a financial loss they are making by having been ready on time," Fediol director general Nathalie Lecocq told Reuters.

    Cocoa processors and chocolate makers face the same scenario with traders saying they had sold deforestation free beans to them at a premium of up to 6%, amounting up to 300 pounds a ton.

    The premium will now likely fall to zero as consumers won't be willing to pay more for cocoa that complies with a law that has been pushed back.

    That will leave the processors and chocolate-makers unable to pass on the cost and forced to absorb it.

    "There's real world implications to this. Whoever agreed to buy and pay that premium paid for nothing," said a Europe-based cocoa trader.

    Research published last month by Fefac, an EU animal feed industry body, estimated that EUDR compliant soybeans would cost 5-10% above regular beans.

    Fefac, EU farmers lobby Copa-Cogeca, and various other EUDR-impacted industries welcomed the delay proposal, having previously warned that implementing the rules on time would result in many small businesses suffering.

    The EUDR will require importers of commodities to prove their goods weren't grown on land deforested anywhere in the world, or face fines of up to 20% of their turnover.

    The law requires companies map and trace their supply chains down to the plot where their raw materials were grown.

    Critics said the measure is too complex as supply chains involve millions of farms and multiple intermediaries whose data is often difficult to obtain or verify.

    The Commission's delay proposal still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and member states.

    The majority of members asked Brussels in March to scale back and possibly suspend the law while parliament members who oppose the delay do not have a majority.

    The Commission said the vote would likely happen in November or December at the latest.

    (This story has been refiled to fix a link and add attribution to the European Commission, in paragraph 2)

    (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Julia Payne. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Russian court hands ex-Marine Trevor Reed long sentence in absentia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Online hate against South Asian Americans rises steadily, report says
    Reuters1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Honda recalling 2 million vehicles over steering issue
    Reuters1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Mexican local mayor went alone to meeting before his brutal killing
    Reuters2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    US health agency releases 2025 quality ratings for Medicare plans
    Reuters8 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Philippines' Marcos signs law to revitalise country's defence industry
    Reuters3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    In Jerusalem, US Senator Graham urges Israel-Saudi normalisation before year end
    Reuters2 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Trump courts auto workers with car loan tax break, China crackdown
    Reuters12 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Haitian gangs press fresh attacks as families mourn massacre
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Pope's diverse choices of new cardinals won't smooth path for successor
    Reuters2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Dutch state sued over alleged failure to stop Israel's violations of international law
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Airbus faces pressure over supplies from Spirit Aero, sources say
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton leaves at least 10 dead, millions without power in Florida
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy