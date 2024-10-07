Open in App
    Musk plans to campaign for Trump in Pennsylvania, source says

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXgt5_0vxxqhvL00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbd01_0vxxqhvL00

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans more campaigning for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a source familiar with the effort said on Monday, after the billionaire made a high-profile appearance with the former president there.

    Musk leaped into the air and threw his arms up when he stepped on stage in support of Trump on Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

    It was the first time that Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X, appeared at a Trump campaign event since he endorsed the former president after the July 13 attempt on his life at the same venue.

    The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Musk's appearances would be connected to his America PAC political action committee.

    The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

    Pennsylvania is considered a crucial state for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the race for the Nov. 5 election. Trump will appear at campaign rallies in the state on Wednesday, in Scranton and Reading.

    (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

