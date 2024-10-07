Open in App
    'Star Wars', 'Batman' and Bond items for sale at Propstore film auction

    By Marie-Louise Gumuchian,

    2 days ago
    By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

    RICKMANSWORTH, England (Reuters) - From Yoda's cane to Clint Eastwood's duster coat in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly", hundreds of items will go under the hammer next month in a sale of movie and television memorabilia.

    Entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore is selling more than 1,800 items at its annual live auction, which this year runs from Nov. 14 to 17, and which it estimates could fetch more than 10 million pounds ($13.1 million).

    Items worn or used by some of Hollywood's biggest names are up for grabs, with plenty of lots from some of cinema's biggest franchises including the James Bond and Harry Potter films.

    Leading the sale is a Sandtrooper helmet from the "Move Along" scene in "Star Wars: A New Hope", which has a price estimate of 250,000 pounds to 500,000 pounds ($326,900 to$654,000).

    "It's an incredibly rare artefact," Propstore founder and Chief Executive Stephen Lane told Reuters.

    The Yoda cane being sold was used in both "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi", Propstore said.

    An array of costumes are being sold, including Michael Keaton's Batsuit from "Batman Returns", a suit worn by Daniel Craig in Bond film "Skyfall" and the 2015 resizing jacket Michael J. Fox's character Marty McFly wore in "Back to the Future Part II".

    Eastwood's duster coat from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" is also among the lots.

    "The duster is a synonymous attire for most Western films," Lane said. "This is deemed to be one of the best Western films, perhaps of all times and Clint Eastwood costume pieces from those films virtually never, ever turn up," Lane said.

    Other highlights include Russell Crowe's Maximus arena helmet and mask from "Gladiator", the ghostface mask worn by Henry Winkler as principal Arthur Himbry in "Scream" and a dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor in "Cleopatra".

    ($1 = 0.7647 pounds)

    (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

