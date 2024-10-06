Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Sao Paulo mayoral vote goes to runoff between center-right incumbent, leftist challenger

    By Gabriel AraujoAnthony Boadle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzAo5_0vwGY4DX00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nk2Q_0vwGY4DX00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBlj2_0vwGY4DX00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8g3C_0vwGY4DX00

    By Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Boadle

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The race for mayor of Sao Paulo, Latin America's biggest city, will be decided in an Oct. 27 runoff between the center-right incumbent and a leftist lawmaker after they won the top two spots in closely divided voting on Sunday.

    Despite polls that suggested he lost momentum late in the campaign, Mayor Ricardo Nunes led the first round with 29.5% of the votes in the city of 11.5 million people. He will face federal legislator Guilherme Boulos, who got 29%, in the runoff, official results showed.

    To avoid a runoff, a candidate would have needed to win more than 50% of the vote.

    Brazilians on Sunday voted for mayors and city councilors in more than 5,500 municipal elections, shaping the country's political landscape ahead of a 2026 presidential race.

    The Sao Paulo mayoral race dominated the spotlight after polls showed three candidates virtually tied on the eve of the election. Far-right political novice Pablo Marçal rose from obscurity and got 28.1% of votes.

    While not enough to make the runoff, the anti-establishment digital influencer surged in the polls with vitriolic attacks on adversaries and divided the conservative vote despite a campaign with little funding and no TV ads.

    He headlined the news for weeks after a furious fifth-placed candidate hit him with a chair during a debate.

    "Watching the debates, there were often things that I didn't expect to happen, like the chair-throwing or the name-calling. I found it a little disrespectful to the public," voter Joao Victor Caputo said after casting his vote in Sao Paulo.

    Nunes had the support of former hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro, while Boulos was backed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But both national figures were largely absent from the campaign.

    ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT TREND

    Candidates close to Lula faced trouble overall as the president's popularity has slipped, but got strong results in the country's two largest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Conservatives performed strongly in several major towns.

    "As long as democracy exists, the people's right to choose will exist, for better or for worse," Lula said after casting his vote. "What we cannot allow to happen is that people vote uninformed."

    Lula largely avoided taking to the campaign trail for mayoral candidates, although their success would boost his chances in 2026, when he is expected to run for re-election.

    Overall, center-right parties fared best along with Bolsonaro's Liberal Party, which attracted support even though the former president was banned from seeking office until 2030 for unfounded attacks on Brazil's voting system.

    "The anti-establishment views of the right have become the trend," said political risk expert Creomar de Souza, noting that Lula likely kept his campaigning to a minimum to avoid being associated with losing candidates.

    While Bolsonaro endorsed Nunes, the Sao Paulo race posed complicated dynamics for him. The former president appeared to distance himself from Nunes as Marçal grew in the polls.

    RIO RE-ELECTION

    Bolsonaro voted in Rio de Janeiro, where he began his political career. But his favored mayoral candidate Alexandre Ramagem, who led Brazil's spy agency under Bolsonaro, suffered a major defeat.

    Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, a Lula ally, won re-election in a landslide, securing 60% of the votes against Ramagem's 31%.

    "We had support from people from right to left, progressives and conservatives. This is an example for Brazil," said centrist Paes, who will take office for his fourth non-consecutive term in January.

    To win outright in the first round, candidates for mayor of cities of 200,000 voters or more had to gain more than 50% of valid votes.

    (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo, Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia, and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Diane Craft and Mark Porter)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Pope Francis slams world's 'shameful inability' to stop Israel-Hamas war
    Reuters1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady20 hours ago
    Milton strengthens to category 5 hurricane, US NHC says
    Reuters21 hours ago
    North Carolina changes election rules to help voters hit by hurricane Helene
    Reuters21 hours ago
    Haiti condemns Dominican Republic's plan to deport 10,000 migrants weekly
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Jack Smith’s Unsealed Brief Exposes a Violent MAGA Playbook Americans Will Likely Have to Confront Again
    Bucks County Beacon16 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Philippines' Marcos signs law to revitalise country's defence industry
    Reuters9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants to speed up becoming a nuclear superpower
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Kamala Harris, on popular podcast, rejects Republican digs at childless women
    Reuters1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Boeing, striking union to continue negotiations on Tuesday
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Analysis-Dominating US cigarette sales, a combined 7-Eleven, Circle K would face risk from vapes, cheap smokes
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Haiti's divided transition council picks new president
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz to make 'significant donation' for Harris
    Reuters2 days ago
    Mexican mayor assassinated days after taking office
    Reuters1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy