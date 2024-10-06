Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Dozens killed in Gaza as Israeli army launches new incursion in north

    By Nidal al-Mughrabi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PC5L8_0vwDo2fW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMYxt_0vwDo2fW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGeCI_0vwDo2fW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmcfA_0vwDo2fW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjEAw_0vwDo2fW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8Usk_0vwDo2fW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAskO_0vwDo2fW00

    By Nidal al-Mughrabi

    CAIRO (Reuters) -At least 26 people were killed and 93 others wounded when Israeli airstrikes hit a mosque and a school sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

    Palestinian health officials said at least another 20 people had been killed since Saturday night in northern Gaza, after the army sent tanks into areas there for the first time in months and urged residents to leave.

    The Israeli military said it had conducted "precise strikes on Hamas terrorists" who were operating within command and control centres embedded in Ibn Rushd School and the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque, in the area of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

    Hamas rejects accusations it uses civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals and mosques for military purposes.

    "The mosque has been here for 20 years, and the neighbourhood has displaced people," imam Ahmed Fleet said as he retrieved Korans from the debris. "I was shocked when it was struck."

    The strikes came as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas approaches its first anniversary, and as Israel has been expanding its actions in Lebanon.

    Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

    Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. It has also displaced nearly all of the enclave's 2.3 million people, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

    The International Committee of the Red Cross urged all parties to ensure all civilians were protected.

    "This is a year marked by heartbreak and unanswered questions. Families have been torn apart, with many loved ones still held against their will. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced across the region," it said.

    The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israel had struck 27 houses, schools and displacement shelters across Gaza in the past 48 hours.

    Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinians in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, where Israeli forces have been operating since May.

    TANKS PUSH INTO NORTHERN GAZA

    The army on Saturday issued new evacuation orders in parts of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, just north of Deir al-Balah, forcing hundreds of families to leave their houses. The military statement said its forces aimed to operate against Hamas militants who waged attacks from the territory.

    Meanwhile, Israeli tanks pushed into the northern Gaza areas of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia overnight, and planes hit several houses, killing at least 20 people, according to medics.

    Later on Sunday, the Israeli military said in a statement troops operating in Jabalia had killed dozens of Palestinian militants, and located weapons, and explosive devices.

    "The troops continue operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and terrorists in the area," the statement said.

    Earlier in the day, it said its forces had encircled the area of Jabalia, the focus of its operations.

    In one air strike, 10 people were killed in one house, and five others in another strike on a second home. Residents described it as one of the worst nights in many months.

    "The war is back," said Raed, 52, from Jabalia, before he and his family left for Gaza City on Sunday.

    "Dozens of explosions from airstrikes and tank shelling shook the ground and buildings, it felt like the early days of the war," he told Reuters via a chat app.

    The armed wings of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and smaller factions said fighters were engaged in gunbattles with Israeli forces in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps.

    The Israeli military said its forces were operating in Jabalia to fight Hamas militants, dismantle military infrastructure and prevent Hamas from regrouping.

    It directed residents to head towards a humanitarian-designated area in Al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip.

    Palestinian and U.N. officials say no place in the enclave is safe, including the humanitarian zones.

    Among those killed in north Gaza on Sunday was a local journalist, Hassan Hamad. His death raised to 175 the number of Palestinian journalists killed since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza government media office.

    (Reporting and writing by Nidal Al Mughrabi. Additional reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Steven Scheer; Editing by Sandra Maler, Christian Schmollinger, Alison Williams, Alexandra Hudson)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    RAISED BY WOLVES
    16h ago
    🎻 🎶 🎶 🎶 🎶 🎶
    shari Gonzales
    19h ago
    The Palestinians have never been or will never be America's friends. For those of you with short-term memories, Palestinians sang, danced, and celebrated when America's Twin Towers fell on 9/11, killing thousands of innocent Americans.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Israel tallies a year of Gaza war: 40,000 targets bombed, 4380 soldiers
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hezbollah deputy chief backs Lebanon ceasefire efforts, omits mention of Gaza deal
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Israel obstructing search for Hezbollah's Safieddine, Hezbollah official says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Pope Francis slams world's 'shameful inability' to stop Israel-Hamas war
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hamas will rise 'like a phoenix' from the ashes, leader-in-exile says
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Haiti condemns Dominican Republic's plan to deport 10,000 migrants weekly
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Milton strengthens to category 5 hurricane, US NHC says
    Reuters21 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Wall Street rises as focus turns to inflation data, earnings
    Reuters3 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Thousands protest in Hungary demanding end to state media 'propaganda'
    Reuters2 days ago
    Mexican mayor assassinated days after taking office
    Reuters1 day ago
    A year after Oct. 7, Hamas faces dissent in Gaza as war takes toll
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Hezbollah rockets hit Israel's Haifa in first direct hit to city
    Reuters1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Russian forces reach another key frontline city, Ukraine's military says
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Chinese hackers breached US court wiretap systems, WSJ reports
    Reuters2 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Kyiv will not extend gas transit deal, Ukraine tells Slovakia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Yemen's Houthis say they fired two missiles at central Israel, Israel says missile intercepted
    Reuters21 hours ago
    Hacker attack disrupts Russian state media on Putin's birthday
    Reuters1 day ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Russia has opened criminal cases against 14 foreign journalists for crossing Kursk border, FSB says
    Reuters1 day ago
    North Carolina changes election rules to help voters hit by hurricane Helene
    Reuters21 hours ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Court blocks new federal drilling permits at Delaware-sized oil and gas field
    WyoFile19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy