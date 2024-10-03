Open in App
    41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    CAIRO (Reuters) - Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 41,788 Palestinians and wounded 96,794 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.

    Ninety-nine Palestinians have been killed and 169 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

    Medics said scores of people were killed a day before in an Israeli strike that hit a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, while another struck the Al-Amal Orphan Society, which also houses displaced persons.

    As the war in Gaza triggered by the cross-border Hamas attack on Israel nears its first anniversary on Oct. 7, there has been no let-up in Israeli military operations against the Palestinian Islamist group. The enclave has been left in ruins.

    (Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Clauda Tanios; editing by Mark Heinrich)

    Shannon Wesser
    now
    fantastic, but those are rookie numbers let's bump that up to the total population of the middles east and call it a day , centuries of fighting ..... drop a couple and turn the whole region into a skeleton caked sheet of glass ... bammmmm done
    Dave Rosson
    19m ago
    cool, its a good start....
