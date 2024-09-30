Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    US to unveil first of two decisions on more solar tariffs

    By Nichola Groom,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe1mM_0vocbmnt00

    By Nichola Groom

    (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials this week may impose new tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations that American manufacturers have complained employ unfair subsidies that make U.S. products uncompetitive.

    The announcement, due on Tuesday, is the first of two preliminary decisions the Commerce Department will make this year in a trade case brought by Korea's Hanwha Qcells, Arizona-based First Solar and several smaller companies seeking to protect billions of dollars in investments in U.S. solar manufacturing.

    The domestic producers argue that competition from cheap imports by Chinese companies operating in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia threatens U.S. President Joe Biden's goal to boost domestic manufacturing of clean energy technologies needed to combat climate change.

    "They are hopeful that these cases will help to level the playing field," Tim Brightbill, the group's attorney, said in an interview last month.

    Commerce's decision will for the first time consider the impact of cross-border subsidies, for instance the Chinese government subsidizing a manufacturer in Vietnam or elsewhere. Such countervailing duties had previously been banned but this year the department finalized a rule that allowed them.

    In its April petition, the Hanwha-led American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee alleged that Chinese manufacturers operating in the four Southeast Asian countries received generous subsidies from those governments in the form of cheap financing, electricity and land, tax exemptions and more. The group also alleged the companies receive subsidies from China like cut-rate raw materials and components as well as other support via its Belt and Road Initiative, a decade-old infrastructure program to link China with Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

    A companion anti-dumping case is expected to receive a preliminary decision in November. Countervailing duties tend to be lower than anti-dumping duties, a form of tariff meant to keep overseas producers from selling at below market prices.

    The U.S. already collects an array of duties on solar imports.

    Not all U.S. solar manufacturers want Commerce to impose new tariffs on solar imports.

    Companies setting up panel factories, for instance, rely on low-cost solar cells from Southeast Asia to assemble into panels in the U.S. Many U.S. panel plants are owned by large China-based manufacturers.

    Solar project developers also worry that tariffs will hurt their business by driving up the cost of panels, which are already more expensive in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world.

    "Imposing tariffs on solar cell imports – when there's currently no solar cell manufacturing in the U.S. – will only enhance the profits of incumbent manufacturers, and will stifle America's ability to onshore the solar supply chain and meet the fast-growing demand for clean, affordable and reliable power supply" said Jim Murphy, president of Invenergy, a Chicago-based project developer that is also the joint owner, with China's Longi, of Ohio solar panel maker Illuminate USA.

    (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    US buys 6 million barrels of oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
    Reuters2 days ago
    Corrosion exceeds estimates at Michigan nuclear plant US wants to restart, regulator says
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Big US oil companies reveal massive payments to foreign governments
    Reuters2 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Coffee containers pile up at US ports during strike
    Reuters16 hours ago
    US reaches $31.5 million settlement with T-Mobile over data breaches
    Reuters2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Pizza Hut is giving away 1 million free pizzas
    Reuters2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Striking Boeing union asks CEO to 'truly engage' after workers' health coverage cut
    Reuters1 day ago
    U.S. economy is on the cusp of another Roaring ’20s, says UBS
    Reuters2 days ago
    Israel has told US ground operations against Hezbollah are limited, State Dept says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Berkshire Hathaway buys full control of its energy unit
    Reuters1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Current price of gold as of October 1, 2024
    Reuters2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    NY Fed warns of big flood risk for properties in its district
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Russia rules out nuclear talks with U.S. given its stance on NATO expansion
    Reuters20 hours ago
    South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cuba's plan to improve devastated economy advancing, but too slowly, government says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico's first female president, vows 'it's time for women'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Russian court freezes funds of US banks JP Morgan and Mellon
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy