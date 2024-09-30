Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Lebanon's Hezbollah will pick new leader at earliest opportunity, says its deputy chief

    By Reuters,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLsdT_0vocIOLa00

    BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah will choose a successor to its slain secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah "at the earliest opportunity" and will continue the fight against Israel, the Iran-backed group's deputy chief Naim Qassem said on Monday.

    He spoke in a televised speech, the first appearance for a Hezbollah official since Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital.

    "We will choose a secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity... and we will fill the leadership and positions on a permanent basis," Qassem said, speaking in front of wooden panels from an undisclosed location.

    Qassem said Hezbollah's fighters had continued to fire rockets as deep as 150 kilometres (93 miles) into Israeli territory, and were ready to face any possible Israeli ground incursion.

    "What we are doing is the bare minimum... We know that the battle may be long," he said. "We will win as we won in the liberation of 2006 in the face of the Israeli enemy," he added, referring to the last bloody conflict between the two foes.

    Qassem, who called for patience from supporters, said Hezbollah was dealing with the assassination of its cadres by appointing replacements.

    "Israel was not able to reach our military capabilities, and what its media says about hitting most of the medium and long-range capabilities is a dream they have not achieved and will never achieve," he said, referring to Hezbollah's rockets.

    He also blamed the United States for providing what he described as "limitless" support to Israel.

    (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Gareth Jones and Sharon Singleton)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Rain Hell from Above
    1h ago
    hurry... IDF has itchy trigger fingers
    whatnut505
    11h ago
    Wanted. We have an immediate opening for a part time job as Hezbollah leader.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Israel has told US ground operations against Hezbollah are limited, State Dept says
    Reuters2 days ago
    South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
    Reuters1 day ago
    Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire, caretaker PM says
    Reuters15 hours ago
    US reaches $31.5 million settlement with T-Mobile over data breaches
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russia calls on Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
    Reuters1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    US watchdog issues warning to medical debt collectors
    Reuters1 day ago
    Current price of gold as of October 1, 2024
    Reuters2 days ago
    U.S. economy is on the cusp of another Roaring ’20s, says UBS
    Reuters2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Lilly's weight-loss drug removed from FDA's shortage list
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    I chose freedom over justice, Julian Assange says in first comments after detention
    Reuters2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Coffee containers pile up at US ports during strike
    Reuters16 hours ago
    NY Fed warns of big flood risk for properties in its district
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Israeli military conducts a precise strike in Beirut, statement says
    Reuters13 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Corrosion exceeds estimates at Michigan nuclear plant US wants to restart, regulator says
    Reuters17 hours ago
    UN aims to start second round polio vaccinations in Gaza mid-October
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Four killed in shooting in Israel's Jaffa, two attackers 'neutralised', Israeli police say
    Reuters1 day ago
    Colombia 12-month inflation seen slowing in September despite truckers' strike: Reuters poll
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Republican state AGs challenge US FCC cap on inmate phone charges
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico's first female president, vows 'it's time for women'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Gilead signs deals with 6 generic drugmakers to sell HIV drug in low-income countries
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Morning Bid: PMIs to pave the way for rate cuts
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy