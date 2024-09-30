Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Factbox-Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy leader who spoke on Monday?

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgRvt_0vocGlxF00

    BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah's deputy secretary general Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group would appoint a new leader at the earliest opportunity to replace Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and vowed that the Iran-backed movement would continue fighting Israel.

    Qassem's 19-minute, televised address marked the first by a top Hezbollah leader since Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike, in a huge blow to the group as it reels from an escalating Israeli campaign of attacks.

    Who is Qassem?

    Here are some facts about Qassem.

    - Qassem is a veteran figure in the group, having served as deputy secretary general since 1991.

    - He was appointed deputy secretary general under Hezbollah's late secretary general, Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack in 1992, and remained in the role when Nasrallah became leader.

    - His political activism began in the Lebanese Shi'ite Amal Movement, founded in 1974. He left Amal in 1979, in the wake of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which shaped the political thinking of many young Lebanese Shi'ite activists. He took part in meetings that led to the formation of Hezbollah, which was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

    - He has long been one of the leading spokesmen for Hezbollah, conducting many interviews with foreign media. As cross-border hostilities raged with Israel during the Gaza war, he told Al Jazeera in June that Hezbollah's decision was not to widen the war but that it would fight one if it was imposed on it.

    - He has been the general coordinator of Hezbollah's parliamentary election campaigns since the group first contested them in 1992.

    - He was born in 1953 in Beirut's Basta Tahta district and his family originally hail from Kfar Fila, in Lebanon's predominantly Shi'ite south. He is married with six children.

    (Writing Maya Gebeily; editing by Michael Georgy, Tom Perry, William Maclean)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Israel has told US ground operations against Hezbollah are limited, State Dept says
    Reuters2 days ago
    South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
    Reuters1 day ago
    Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire, caretaker PM says
    Reuters15 hours ago
    US reaches $31.5 million settlement with T-Mobile over data breaches
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russia calls on Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
    Reuters1 day ago
    US watchdog issues warning to medical debt collectors
    Reuters1 day ago
    Current price of gold as of October 1, 2024
    Reuters2 days ago
    U.S. economy is on the cusp of another Roaring ’20s, says UBS
    Reuters2 days ago
    I chose freedom over justice, Julian Assange says in first comments after detention
    Reuters2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Coffee containers pile up at US ports during strike
    Reuters16 hours ago
    NY Fed warns of big flood risk for properties in its district
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Israeli military conducts a precise strike in Beirut, statement says
    Reuters13 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Corrosion exceeds estimates at Michigan nuclear plant US wants to restart, regulator says
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Four killed in shooting in Israel's Jaffa, two attackers 'neutralised', Israeli police say
    Reuters1 day ago
    Colombia 12-month inflation seen slowing in September despite truckers' strike: Reuters poll
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Republican state AGs challenge US FCC cap on inmate phone charges
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico's first female president, vows 'it's time for women'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Morning Bid: PMIs to pave the way for rate cuts
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    US port strike disrupts hamburger supplies, frozen seafood
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Analysis-Iranian missile strike on Israel shows capability for greater scale, complexity
    Reuters1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Striking Boeing union asks CEO to 'truly engage' after workers' health coverage cut
    Reuters1 day ago
    OpenAI closes $6.6 billion funding haul with investment from Microsoft and Nvidia
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy