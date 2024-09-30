Open in App
    Lebanon PM ready to implement 2006 deal on Hezbollah's armed presence south of Litani River

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBiQL_0vobfy0Y00

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The Lebanese government is ready to fully implement a UN resolution that had aimed to end Hezbollah's armed presence south of the Litani River as part of an agreement to stop war with Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

    Mikati said Lebanon was ready to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and deploy the army south of the river, which lies about 30 km (around 20 miles) from Lebanon's southern border.

    Mikati also said he and House Speaker Nabih Berri had agreed that electing a new president to end a near two-year vacancy at the top post would only happen after a ceasefire took hold, in comments delivered after the pair met in Beirut.

    Israeli forces have dealt multiple blows to Hezbollah in a two-week wave of attacks on targets in Lebanon that has eliminated several commanders.

    The possibility that Israel's next move might be to send ground troops and tanks over the border is on many minds.

    Lebanon's Health Ministry says more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, without specifying how many were civilians. One million people - a fifth of the population - have fled their homes, the government says.

    "We in Lebanon are ready to implement 1701, and immediately upon the implementation of the ceasefire, Lebanon is ready to send the Lebanese army to the area south of the Litani River and to carry out its full duties," in coordination with UN peacemakers, Mikati said.

    He said parliament would then convene to elect a consensus president.

    UNSC 1701 ended the month-long 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel and called for a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and that the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers be the only armed force south of the Litani River.

    (Reporting by Timour AzhariEditing by Gareth Jones and Jon Boyle)

    Comments / 277
    Add a Comment
    Mark Waywood
    9h ago
    See another prime candidate for Mossad action!
    Wayne Price
    19h ago
    should have done this before you harbored terrorists and allowed them to attack Israel. now suffer the consequences of your actions.
