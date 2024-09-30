Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    First test for Mexico's new president? Marathon daily press conferences

    By Cassandra Garrison,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1POf_0vobfnXn00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGGGj_0vobfnXn00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNp1G_0vobfnXn00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfNnL_0vobfnXn00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7ol1_0vobfnXn00

    By Cassandra Garrison

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - There could be a live mariachi band, clips from old Mexican movies, or the photo of a journalist being scolded for their coverage: the only sure thing with outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily press conference is that it will be long – often upwards of three hours.

    Known as the mananera, meaning roughly of the morning, this potent mix of factual updates and political theatrics has become a cornerstone of Lopez Obrador's government, whose 60%-plus approval ratings are the envy of many Western leaders.

    The president sets the day's news agenda, controls crises and takes down opponents - all while most folks are having breakfast.

    Now, it will fall to incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum - who takes power on Tuesday - to fill his shoes at the lectern, a task political watchers say could be a formidable challenge given her far less spontaneous style. The mananera has become such a part of Mexican daily life that Sheinbaum can't scrap it, but she can't just copy her mentor's format either without being slammed as a puppet.

    "It's not an easy act to follow," said Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    The struggles over the mananera are a microcosm of Sheinbaum's battle to harness her predecessor's popularity while making her own mark. She inherits the morning press conference, which made its debut under Lopez Obrador six years ago, at a crucial moment.

    Despite her mentor's popularity, Mexico is struggling with a violent security crisis, a lagging currency, a ballooning budget deficit and tensions with its biggest trade partners over a controversial judicial overhaul.

    "She may try to maintain this very high level of popularity, like Lopez Obrador did, and repress her technocratic policy side, but that doesn't necessarily suit her," Berg said.

    Sheinbaum and her team are fully aware of the challenge, those close to her say, and have debated how to maintain the effectiveness of the daily event while making it more "her". An afternoon slot was briefly considered, but dismissed for having less influence on the news cycle.

    The news conferences will now be "much shorter, more or less an hour," according to a source with knowledge of her plans. Her first mananera will be on Wednesday, Oct 2., the day after her inauguration.

    Sheinbaum will also use the opportunities to highlight the participation of women in Mexico's history while also echoing Lopez Obrador's emphasis on the "recovery of the historical memory" of the country, the source said.

    Lopez Obrador, for example, has used the platform to call publicly on Spain to apologize to Mexico for abuses committed during the Spanish conquest 500 years ago.

    By the end of his presidency, he will have hosted about 1,500 mananeras. Supporters say it was his time to shine as a man of the people, connecting with Mexicans unfiltered and uninterrupted.

    Sheinbaum, a climate scientist with a measured and monotone cadence, would probably struggle to effuse at length in the manner of her mentor, often cracking jokes and pivoting the message to friendlier terrain when he was confronted with tougher questions.

    "I imagine her a little less loose, much more stiff, and with messages that she has practiced very well," said Mariano Sanchez Talanquer, a researcher at the Center for International Studies at El Colegio de Mexico.

    There will likely be far fewer gimmicks, too, experts said. Sheinbaum's personal style does not lend itself to some mananera staples such as "Who is who in the lies of the week?," presented in Lopez Obrador's era as a dismantling of "fake news" stories that are unfavorable to the government.

    She also may not have the same knack for coining iconic phrases: there are dolls of the current president sold in Mexico that repeat his slogans including "I have other facts" and his controversial "hugs not bullets" security policy.

    Still, political strategist Rafael Valenzuela said Sheinbaum will benefit from the strong political brand that Lopez Obrador built and will want to keep it.

    "She doesn't just want to lose the symbol (of the mananera). There are powerful symbols that they already have and they are the ones that people voted for," Valenzuela said.

    Sheinbaum's fierce defense of Lopez Obrador's policies and vow to carry on his biggest pledges such as reducing poverty and ending corruption helped, in part, fuel her landslide election victory. In August, she shared the results of a poll in which participants voted to continue the daily conferences.

    "She doesn't have the same reflexes. She doesn't have the same charisma," said campaign and political messaging strategist Sergio Torres.

    "She has a big challenge to make her space in her own style, but with the same weight as Lopez Obrador." (This story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Mariano Sanchez Talanquer's first name in paragraph 15)

    (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer, Christian Plumb and Daniel Wallis)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico's first female president, vows 'it's time for women'
    Reuters1 day ago
    Brazil, Mexico eye revised trade agreement
    Reuters2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    US reaches $31.5 million settlement with T-Mobile over data breaches
    Reuters2 days ago
    US watchdog issues warning to medical debt collectors
    Reuters1 day ago
    Israel has told US ground operations against Hezbollah are limited, State Dept says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Solar eclipse shines a 'ring of fire' over Easter Island and Patagonia
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Current price of gold as of October 1, 2024
    Reuters2 days ago
    Webb telescope reveals surprising details of Pluto's moon Charon
    Reuters1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    U.S. economy is on the cusp of another Roaring ’20s, says UBS
    Reuters2 days ago
    US FDA says Lilly's weight-loss drug no longer in shortage
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Gold rally cripples physical demand in key markets
    Reuters1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Massive blast heard across Beirut, Reuters witnesses say
    Reuters6 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Current mortgage rates as of Oct. 2, 2024: Rates tick down again below 6.1%
    Reuters1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Berkshire Hathaway buys full control of its energy unit
    Reuters1 day ago
    Coffee containers pile up at US ports during strike
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    NY Fed warns of big flood risk for properties in its district
    Reuters12 hours ago
    Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire, caretaker PM says
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fresh storms dump more rain on Mexico's Pacific coast, slammed by Hurricane John
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Striking Boeing union asks CEO to 'truly engage' after workers' health coverage cut
    Reuters1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy