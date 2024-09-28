Open in App
    Japan finance minister post likely to go to Katsunobu Kato, Kyodo says

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOiPJ_0vmxh04d00

    TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ex-chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato is likely to be tapped as finance minister when incoming prime minister Shigeru Ishiba forms his cabinet, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

    Ishiba, who won the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday, is set to be sworn in as Japan's next premier on Oct. 1, when he is expected to announce his cabinet.

    (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

