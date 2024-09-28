Open in App
    Iran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XuXr_0vmv0Mpq00

    DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.

    The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut on Friday.

    (Dubai Newsroom)

    Stinkypizza
    1d ago
    They moved him to a secure location. He registered for Biden's illegal immigrant app, and they are flying him into the US as we speak.
    Ralph Bregant
    1d ago
    You can hide. but Israel will find you! KABOOM
