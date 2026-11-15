Here are a few simple, useful freebies available around Reston right now. If you need home basics or packing supplies, these might help.

Item: Used shower curtain with liner and shower rings included

Color: Tan / beige

Condition: Used but described as in great condition, should still have many years of use

Location: Boston Ridge, Reston, VA

Details: Curtain is similar to the one shown in the photo on the listing (not an exact match). Porch pickup only. The poster asks you to send the earliest exact time today you can pick up — the sooner, the better.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clipboard

Condition: Used

Quantity: Just one clipboard (not a pair)

Location: Boston Ridge, Reston, VA

Details: Simple, handy clipboard for home, school, or office. The poster asks you to email the earliest time you can pick up today. Preference goes to whoever can pick up fastest.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clean, used moving boxes

Types & sizes:

Broken down small moving boxes

Broken down medium moving boxes

3 standing wardrobe boxes with hanging rails (also broken down)

Condition: Used but described as clean

Location: Hunters Green Cluster, Reston, VA

Details: You can take all or just some of the boxes, depending on what you need.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Reston tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and set up your pickup time as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.