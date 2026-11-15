Reston’s tech scene is buzzing right now — from space systems to federal missions, there’s a lot happening for cleared engineers and developers.

Here are several standout Information Technology roles hiring now in Reston, VA:

Employer: Erias Ventures

Location: Reston, VA (onsite, TS/SCI w/ poly required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Design and build secure OSINT mission apps across front end and back end in an Agile environment. Great fit if you’re a cleared engineer who wants deep mission impact plus strong benefits (11% 401k, paid training, flexible PTO).

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $197,529 – $276,539.55

Own the TT&C software stack that talks to a constellation of orbital data center satellites. Ideal for senior embedded C/C++ engineers with comms/radio experience who want to work end-to-end from lab hardware to on-orbit operations.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $134,961 – $188,945.40

Early-career embedded role helping build and test the “brains” of advanced satellites. You’ll write C/C++, integrate with avionics hardware, and run HIL tests as the first hardware comes online.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $164,652 – $230,512.80

Lead the secure OTA update system that keeps an entire satellite fleet patched and reliable. Great for engineers with Python/Go/C++ and large-scale deployment, automation, and security experience.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $134,961 – $188,945.40

Hands-on role bringing up AI compute hardware for orbital data centers. You’ll work with Linux, Python/C++, containers, and high-performance accelerators to prep systems for running customer AI workloads in space.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $164,652 – $230,512.80

Build the software that predicts orbits, avoids collisions, and plans maneuvers for a large satellite constellation. Best for engineers with strong orbital mechanics and astrodynamics software experience.

Employer: IBM

Location: Reston/Chantilly, VA (onsite, secure)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on data role turning messy, mission data into clear, actionable insight in IC environments. Requires TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly, strong Python/SQL, and 5+ years in applied data/ML.

Employer: Titan Technologies (Zen Strategics)

Location: Reston, VA (supports TSA GRC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support TSA cybersecurity governance by assessing change requests, RMF artifacts, and security controls. Good match if you know NIST RMF, SIAs, and hold an active Secret (and can obtain TSA clearance).

Employer: Vega Consulting Solutions, Inc

Location: Reston, VA (onsite interview, local preferred)

Type: Contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Senior/lead z/OS systems engineer role focused on RACF, encryption, and mainframe security in a SYSPLEX environment. Great for 8–10+ year mainframe pros who want to drive modernization and security.

Employer: ICF

Location: Remote (US-based, Reston HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,355 – $114,503

Blend GIS analysis with web app development to support infrastructure, climate, and resilience projects. Fully US-remote with Esri tools, Python, and occasional travel; Public Trust eligibility required.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Reston, VA or other Leidos hubs (telework flex)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,050 – $278,475

Lead product vision and architecture for a new scalable tech platform in the Office of Technology. Ideal for senior platform PMs (12+ years) who can own SDK/API strategy, compliance frameworks, and performance.

Employer: Workday

Location: Reston, VA / DMV client sites (flex work)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Reston base): $137,000 – $205,400

Build secure SaaS features for U.S. federal customers using OO languages (Java/Python/C#/C++). US citizenship and ability to hold TS/SCI w/ CI Poly required; great if you like mission-driven cloud work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.