Reston’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around national security, cloud, and clean energy. Here are several high‑impact roles hiring in and around Reston, VA.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Reston, VA (plus other major tech hubs)

(plus other major tech hubs) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $114,600 – $234,600/year (US range for listed locations)

Lead Oracle’s optical network engineering for cloud and AI infrastructure, focusing on metro optical transport. You’ll own lifecycle design, Tier 3 support, automation (Python a big plus), and mentor other engineers while working with cutting‑edge optical systems.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,300 – $237,350/year

Serve as a structural engineering Subject Matter Expert on hardened and underground facilities that support national security. This role blends advanced structural analysis with intelligence work and requires an active TS/SCI (or TS with SSBI) and 10+ years of experience.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation Location: Reston, VA (part-time telework, ~3 days/week onsite)

(part-time telework, ~3 days/week onsite) Type: Part-time (with in-person days)

Part-time (with in-person days) Salary: $91,700 – $132,600/year

Support licensing and regulatory work for next‑generation nuclear projects, including SMRs and advanced reactors. You’ll interpret nuclear regulations, align design with licensing basis, and produce high‑quality technical documents with 2–5 years of relevant experience.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Reston, VA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: $160,001 – $200,000/year (target range)

Act as a model‑based systems engineer on a mission‑critical national security program, building SysML models in tools like Cameo/MagicDraw. Requires TS/SCI, strong MBSE experience, and comfort working onsite in a classified environment.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—clearance and senior engineering roles in Reston tend to move fast. Save the links, tweak your resume to match the description, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.