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Reston
📣 Reston, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Reston’s tech and gov-con scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in sales or marketing, there are several solid roles here tied to federal, energy, and AI-driven software.
Capture Manager
- Employer: Quantum Sky
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads large federal/DoD IT capture efforts ($100M–$250M+ deals). Great fit if you’ve already closed big federal prime contracts and want to own strategy, pricing coordination, and win themes.
Senior Account Executive – Federal (with Clearance)
- Employer: Vibrint
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid, Northern VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range not specified; competitive package with bonus, 401(k) with company contribution, 11 paid federal holidays, ~4 weeks PTO, and full benefits
Quota-carrying role selling complex tech (cyber, infrastructure, AI/data) into federal civilian, DoD, and IC. Ideal if you know federal buying cycles, contract vehicles, and have an active Secret or higher (or can get one).
Vice President of Marketing
- Employer: Rancher Government Solutions
- Location: DC Metro preferred / Remote optional (Reston-area friendly)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead marketing for a fast-growing Kubernetes/open-source platform focused on the U.S. Government. You’ll own brand, campaigns, product launches, and team building in a high-growth, early-stage environment.
Outbound Sales Development Representative
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Discovery/SDR role in IT and software. You’ll research target accounts, prospect via phone/email/social, qualify leads, and feed a busy sales team—good for strong communicators who like hunting and learning.
Enterprise Sales Executive
- Employer: Porter Group (recruiting for an AI/SaaS company)
- Location: Reston, VA (role is fully remote; can live anywhere)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $125,000–$175,000; OTE $250,000–$350,000
National enterprise SaaS/AI sales with $200K+ deal sizes and executive-level selling. Great if you have 5+ years of complex B2B tech/SaaS wins and want big upside plus unlimited PTO and full benefits.
Federal Business Development Representative
- Employer: Palo Alto Networks
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
BDR role focused on U.S. Federal Government accounts. Heavy cold calling, qualifying leads, and setting meetings for federal sales teams, while working with partners like Carahsoft and tracking everything in Salesforce.
Senior Capture Manager – Military Services IT Markets
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,050 – $278,475
Lead 2–3 large $100M+ DoD digital/IT pursuits at a time. You’ll run full capture lifecycle, teaming, price-to-win, and executive briefings; travel up to ~50% and must be able to obtain Top Secret.
Communications Director – Leidos Energy
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Reston, VA (HQ; DC metro strongly preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $235,000
Senior comms/marketing leadership role for a $1.3B+ energy business aiming to grow past $2B. You’ll lead a team, own internal and external messaging, support BD, and shape brand presence in the utility and critical infrastructure space.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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