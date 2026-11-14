Reston’s tech and gov-con scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in sales or marketing, there are several solid roles here tied to federal, energy, and AI-driven software.

Employer: Quantum Sky

Quantum Sky Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads large federal/DoD IT capture efforts ($100M–$250M+ deals). Great fit if you’ve already closed big federal prime contracts and want to own strategy, pricing coordination, and win themes.

Employer: Vibrint

Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid, Northern VA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not specified; competitive package with bonus, 401(k) with company contribution, 11 paid federal holidays, ~4 weeks PTO, and full benefits

Quota-carrying role selling complex tech (cyber, infrastructure, AI/data) into federal civilian, DoD, and IC. Ideal if you know federal buying cycles, contract vehicles, and have an active Secret or higher (or can get one).

Employer: Rancher Government Solutions

Location: DC Metro preferred / Remote optional (Reston-area friendly)

(Reston-area friendly) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead marketing for a fast-growing Kubernetes/open-source platform focused on the U.S. Government. You’ll own brand, campaigns, product launches, and team building in a high-growth, early-stage environment.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Discovery/SDR role in IT and software. You’ll research target accounts, prospect via phone/email/social, qualify leads, and feed a busy sales team—good for strong communicators who like hunting and learning.

Employer: Porter Group (recruiting for an AI/SaaS company)

(recruiting for an AI/SaaS company) Location: Reston, VA (role is fully remote; can live anywhere)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $125,000–$175,000; OTE $250,000–$350,000

National enterprise SaaS/AI sales with $200K+ deal sizes and executive-level selling. Great if you have 5+ years of complex B2B tech/SaaS wins and want big upside plus unlimited PTO and full benefits.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

BDR role focused on U.S. Federal Government accounts. Heavy cold calling, qualifying leads, and setting meetings for federal sales teams, while working with partners like Carahsoft and tracking everything in Salesforce.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,050 – $278,475

Lead 2–3 large $100M+ DoD digital/IT pursuits at a time. You’ll run full capture lifecycle, teaming, price-to-win, and executive briefings; travel up to ~50% and must be able to obtain Top Secret.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Reston, VA (HQ; DC metro strongly preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $235,000

Senior comms/marketing leadership role for a $1.3B+ energy business aiming to grow past $2B. You’ll lead a team, own internal and external messaging, support BD, and shape brand presence in the utility and critical infrastructure space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.