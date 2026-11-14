undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Reston, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Reston has a nice mix of front-line retail roles and higher-paying customer success jobs right now. Whether you want part-time in-store work or a six-figure hybrid role, there’s something here to check out.
PT Clerk - Frozen Food
- Employer: Giant Food
- Location: Reston, VA (1450 North Point Village)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
Stock and organize frozen foods, help customers find what they need, and keep shelves tidy in a fast-paced grocery setting. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want flexible hours with a well-known local grocer.
Shift Manager – Seafood Department
- Employer: Wegmans Food Markets
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: Earn up to $1,500
Entry-level leadership role where you guide the seafood team, focus on fresh, high-quality products, and help customers plan meals. Comes with Wegmans’ well-known benefits, PTO, and chances to grow into bigger leadership roles.
Senior Analyst, Technical Customer Manager – Locations (Restaurant, Retail, Travel, Hospitality)
- Employer: Qualtrics
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $119,000/year (Virginia base range)
Lead complex customer experience programs for big brands in retail, travel, and hospitality. You’ll be the main technical advisor, drive platform adoption, and work cross-functionally while enjoying strong health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and potential stock units.
Senior Analyst, Technical Customer Manager – FSI
- Employer: Qualtrics
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $119,000/year (Virginia base range)
Similar to the role above but focused on financial services industry (FSI) clients. You’ll own a portfolio of large accounts, guide their feedback programs, and help them get measurable business results from the Qualtrics platform.
Analyst, Technical Customer Manager – FSI
- Employer: Qualtrics
- Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,500 – $89,000/year (Virginia base range)
Customer-facing, technical role supporting FSI clients a bit earlier in the career ladder than the Senior Analyst level. You’ll manage projects, track customer health and adoption, and grow your consulting and tech skills with structured training and solid benefits.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.