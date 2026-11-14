Reston has a nice mix of front-line retail roles and higher-paying customer success jobs right now. Whether you want part-time in-store work or a six-figure hybrid role, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Reston, VA (1450 North Point Village)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Stock and organize frozen foods, help customers find what they need, and keep shelves tidy in a fast-paced grocery setting. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want flexible hours with a well-known local grocer.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Earn up to $1,500

Entry-level leadership role where you guide the seafood team, focus on fresh, high-quality products, and help customers plan meals. Comes with Wegmans’ well-known benefits, PTO, and chances to grow into bigger leadership roles.

Employer: Qualtrics

Qualtrics Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $119,000/year (Virginia base range)

Lead complex customer experience programs for big brands in retail, travel, and hospitality. You’ll be the main technical advisor, drive platform adoption, and work cross-functionally while enjoying strong health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and potential stock units.

Employer: Qualtrics

Qualtrics Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $119,000/year (Virginia base range)

Similar to the role above but focused on financial services industry (FSI) clients. You’ll own a portfolio of large accounts, guide their feedback programs, and help them get measurable business results from the Qualtrics platform.

Employer: Qualtrics

Qualtrics Location: Reston, VA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $89,000/year (Virginia base range)

Customer-facing, technical role supporting FSI clients a bit earlier in the career ladder than the Senior Analyst level. You’ll manage projects, track customer health and adoption, and grow your consulting and tech skills with structured training and solid benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.