Reston’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around federal contracting and ethics. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some serious leadership and specialist roles open.

Employer: Jobot (for a well-known mid-size firm)

Jobot (for a well-known mid-size firm) Location: Reston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $200,000 per year

Mid-size firm estate planning role with strong comp and classic big-firm benefits (401k match, PTO, medical, dental, vision). You’ll handle wills, trusts, probate, and tax-heavy planning, and work closely with financial advisors and accountants.

Employer: Noblis

Location: Reston, VA (remote/hybrid status per employer/government requirements)

(remote/hybrid status per employer/government requirements) Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: $250,000 – $450,000 per year

Top-level role as chief legal advisor and Chief Ethics Officer for a mission-driven nonprofit federal contractor. You’ll advise the CEO and Board, lead governance and ethics programs, oversee federal contracting, IP, security, and litigation, and must be able to obtain a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: ASRC Federal

Location: Remote , with occasional support in Reston, VA , Beltsville, MD, or Huntsville, AL

, with occasional support in , Beltsville, MD, or Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay and benefits noted)

Senior contracts role with a major government contractor, handling RFP/RFQ responses, NDAs, TAs, contracts and subcontracts across cost-type, FFP, T&M, IDIQ, GWAC, and GSA vehicles. You’ll be the go-to contracts expert for program, pricing, BD/capture, and government counterparts.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polished resume, quick cover note, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.