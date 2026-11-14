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⚖️ Reston, VA Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Reston’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around federal contracting and ethics. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some serious leadership and specialist roles open.
Estate Planning Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for a well-known mid-size firm)
- Location: Reston, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $200,000 per year
Mid-size firm estate planning role with strong comp and classic big-firm benefits (401k match, PTO, medical, dental, vision). You’ll handle wills, trusts, probate, and tax-heavy planning, and work closely with financial advisors and accountants.
Senior General Counsel, Compliance and Ethics Officer
- Employer: Noblis
- Location: Reston, VA (remote/hybrid status per employer/government requirements)
- Type: Full-time, executive
- Salary: $250,000 – $450,000 per year
Top-level role as chief legal advisor and Chief Ethics Officer for a mission-driven nonprofit federal contractor. You’ll advise the CEO and Board, lead governance and ethics programs, oversee federal contracting, IP, security, and litigation, and must be able to obtain a Top Secret clearance.
Principal Contracts Administrator
- Employer: ASRC Federal
- Location: Remote, with occasional support in Reston, VA, Beltsville, MD, or Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay and benefits noted)
Senior contracts role with a major government contractor, handling RFP/RFQ responses, NDAs, TAs, contracts and subcontracts across cost-type, FFP, T&M, IDIQ, GWAC, and GSA vehicles. You’ll be the go-to contracts expert for program, pricing, BD/capture, and government counterparts.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polished resume, quick cover note, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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